Vietnamese President Discusses Defense Cooperation with Laos in High-Level Meeting

Deputy Minister of National Defense and Chairman of the Lao People’s Army (LPA)’s General Department of Politics, Mr. Thongloi Silivong met Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi on Tuesday to discuss the significance of defense cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.

President Thuong of Vietnam thanked Lao Deputy Minister Thongloi for his visit, saying that it would greatly contribute towards deepening their bilateral friendship and strengthening comprehensive cooperation across numerous sectors.

According to President Thuong, partnerships between the two Ministries of National Defense and the General Departments of Politics of the LPA and the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) have yielded fruitful results, especially in training the military personnel of the two countries.

Additionally, the Vietnamese leader also sent his regards to his Lao counterpart, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, and Minister of National Defense General Mr. Chansamone Chanyalath.

During the meeting, Mr. Thongloi provided an update on the specific activities and programs initiated by the VPA General Department of Politics to assist the LPA, as well as their collaboration with the LPA General Department of Politics on military training activities.

Mr. Thongloi added that young officers in the Lao Army were also informed about the friendship and solidarity shared by Laos and Vietnam, and were asked to focus on further building the extensive cooperation that exists between the two nations.