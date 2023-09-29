Luang Prabang Tourism Booms as Province Welcomes Over 779,000 Visitors Until September

Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, welcomed 779,811 tourists in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 121.49 percent, or 427,738 visitors, compared to the same period last year, with domestic tourists accounting for 177,596 of the total figures.

Mrs. Soudaphone Khomthavong, Director of Luang Prabang’s Department of Information, Culture, and Tourism, said that the province is a popular tourist destination for both domestic and foreign visitors, offering a variety of natural, historical, and cultural attractions.

Ms. Soudaphone highlighted some popular tourist destinations in Luang Prabang, such as Kuang Si Falls, Wat Xieng Thong, Mount Phousi, temples, museums, Tham Ting Cave, and Green Jungle Park which have seen a surge in the number of visitors this year. In addition to its tourist attractions, she said that the province also offers unique cultural experiences, such as traditional clothing, food, and local lifestyle which are of interest to people visiting the province.

Soudaphone revealed that Luang Prabang has 228 tourist attractions, including 111 natural attractions, 78 cultural attractions, and 39 historical attractions.

“The province also offers a variety of facilities, including 97 hotels and resorts, 400 guesthouses, 311 restaurants, 97 travel companies, 19 entertainment stores, 36 massage and spa shops, and 553 national tour guides,” she said.

Mrs. Soudaphone added that the provincial authorities are currently preparing for the upcoming Visit Laos Year 2024, anticipating an even higher number of visitors compared to this year.

“In preparation for Visit Laos Year 2024, the provincial authorities are increasing advertising and promotion of tourism through various media, improving tourism resources, and creating favorable conditions to attract more foreign tourists,” she said.

The province expects to attract over a million visitors by the end of 2023 and close to three million visitors by 2024, with its outstanding natural, historical, and cultural attractions seeing footfalls from even more domestic and foreign tourists.

Earlier, the province recorded tourist arrivals of over 437,000 visitors in the first five months of 2023, with over 396,000 of them being international tourists.