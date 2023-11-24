‘depa’ Celebrates Success of Transform: New Normal Market (Extended) Campaign

Empowering SMEs in 75 Markets with Digital Know-How and Pioneering a Digital Marketplace Prototype Across 25 Provinces, “depa” is proud to announce the successful outcome of the “Transform: New Normal Market (Extended) Campaign.”

Designed to digitally empower a wide range of SME entrepreneurs, vendors, hawkers, and stall owners, the campaign has successfully established a digital marketplace prototype involving 25 provinces and generated an economic value exceeding THB 450 million (USD 12.7 million).

“depa” is now preparing to take the next steps in expanding awareness and fostering the adoption of digital technology among grassroots entrepreneurs nationwide. This strategic initiative will play a pivotal role in revolutionizing traditional fresh markets, ushering them into a new era, and propelling Thailand towards a robust and sustainable digital economy and society.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President/CEO of “depa,” also unveiled that the Transform: New Normal Market (Extended) Campaign has been designed to promote and facilitate the adoption of digital technology among diverse groups of entrepreneurs, including SMEs, vendors, hawkers, stall owners, and market proprietors.

The goal is to enhance operational efficiency, empower them to compete effectively through innovative means, and foster sustainable growth. This campaign has been rolled out in targeted areas spanning 25 provinces, including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Nakhorn Ratchasima, Burirum, Maha Sarakham, Ayuthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Saraburi, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani, Trang, and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

Implemented in February 2023, the Transform: New Normal Market (Extended) Campaign showcased a series of robust actions. These activities included conducting surveys to assess digital technology needs, engaging with 75 market proprietors across 25 provinces, organizing practical training workshops to enhance digital skills among entrepreneurs, and hosting digital technology exhibitions to facilitate business matching opportunities between local operators and digital startups and service providers.

Furthermore, a digital marketplace prototype was established through site visits to SMEs in various provinces and regions. Apart from that, “depa” also offered accessible online courses to provide constructive digital knowledge and skill training, allowing entrepreneurs and interested individuals to enroll without any charges. The Transform: New Normal Market (Extended) Campaign has received an excellent response and successfully met its goals.

With more than 13,200 entrepreneurs participating from 75 markets across 25 provinces, this extended phase has generated over THB 450 million (USD 12.7 million) in economic activity. The top three provinces with the highest number of registered participants were Phetchaburi (594 participants), Pathum Thani (578 participants), and Rayong (567 participants). The top three market categories where digital technology was most extensively applied included the flea markets (5,637 stores), fresh markets (4,290 stores), and night markets (922 stores).

Among the various digital technologies, the top three that garnered the most interest from entrepreneurs were services (averaging 44.53 percent), e-payment (averaging 28.73 percent), and logistics/delivery (averaging 17.84 percent). Moreover, “depa”‘s five online training courses, conducted from April to August this year, also recorded over 850,000 views.

These significant achievements are considered a substantial contribution to revitalizing our grassroots economy through digital means,” commented “depa”’s president and CEO.

So far, the two phases of Transform: New Normal Market Campaign have reached small- and medium-sized operators in 35 provinces. With a strong commitment to advancing Thailand towards a fully sustainable digital economy and society, “depa” is now extending the campaign to reach more operators in all 77 Thai provinces in the near future.

For updates and information on the campaign, please visit transformmarket.com or send an inquiry e-mail to info.transformmarket@gmail.com and “depa”‘s official LINE account: @transformmarket.

For more information, call: Siripat Saejiw, Tel. +66 091 316 9459, +66 081 343 4576