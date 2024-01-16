Laos Partners with Chinese Firm for Tech Advancement in Mineral Exploration, Environmental Management

The Lao government has joined forces with a Chinese firm to revolutionize mineral exploration, natural resource mapping, urban planning, and environmental management across Laos.

On 10 January, the Ministry of Technology and Communications forged a strategic partnership with China Rocket Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese company, to leverage remote sensing satellite technology for several developmental purposes.

Under this agreement, the joint utilization of satellite tracking technology is set to enhance mineral exploration services for both public and private entities, and the two sides are committed to providing detailed reports to relevant authorities, seeking support and approval for future collaborative efforts.

Wu Fangjin, China Rocket’s representative, speaking at the ceremony, highlighted the transformative potential of China’s earth survey satellites, emphasizing their role in detecting mineral deposits with increased accuracy and precision. Advanced technology, including ground surveys and air surveys, is also poised to streamline processes, reduce survey times, cut costs, and minimize labor requirements.

Satellite imagery offers a wide range of applications, including the surveying of forests and cultivated land, monitoring development projects, optimizing mining operations, and facilitating urban management and administration. Satellite technology also plays a crucial role in disaster prediction, the identification of unexploded ordnance locations, and the management of vehicular traffic flow.

As part of the collaboration, the Chinese companies involved will not only build the capacity of Lao government officials in this domain but also supply necessary equipment, as the initiative aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to advancing the knowledge and skills of personnel in science and technology fields.

In the upcoming collaboration, the two parties have agreed to engage in more in-depth discussions and formally sign Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) for each mutually agreed-upon area of cooperation.

Looking ahead, the partnership aims to explore collaborations with regional and international bodies to secure funding and facilitate personnel exchanges in scientific research and related fields, contributing to ongoing developments in these crucial areas.