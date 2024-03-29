New Nylon Constant Torque Hinge From Southco Provides Position Control In A Compact Package

Nylon E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 March 2024 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its successful line of E6 Constant Torque Hinges with a compact, nylon version designed for small applications. The newest addition to our E6-50 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge series measures 45mm with a torque range of 4-16 in/lbs and is 65% lighter in weight compared to our standard E6-50 Hinge. Southco’s line of Constant Torque Position Control Hinges provide constant resistance throughout the entire range of motion, enabling users to easily position doors, display screens and other mounted components and hold them securely at any desired angle – fully opened, fully closed or anywhere in between.

Constructed of robust nylon and stainless steel, the new E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge provides the benefits of constant torque and contemporary styling in a compact, economic package for smaller doors and panels. The nylon E6 series is available with both symmetric and asymmetric torque, offering a more refined feel in any application. Southco’s line of position control hinges are available in a wide variety of torque ranges, sizes and materials to satisfy application needs across industries. Southco position control hinges provide reliable positioning and consistent operating efforts, and guaranteed performance without adjustment for the lifetime of most applications.

Global Product Manager Stewart Beck adds, “Southco’s new nylon E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge offers corrosion resistant position control in a small package, making it an ideal solution for variety of applications requiring an economic friction solution to hold open smaller panels, doors and lids.”

For more information about Constant Torque Position Control Hinge, please visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com.

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.