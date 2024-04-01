Amazon Papyrus Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity and Logo – Reinforcing Commitment to Innovation and Growth

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 April 2024 – APC Group , formerly known as Amazon Papyrus Chemicals, is excited to announce the launch of its refreshed brand identity and updated logo. This strategic rebranding initiative reflects APC Group’s commitment to continuous innovation, growth, and its vision for the future.

The refreshed brand identity represents a significant milestone for APC Group, symbolizing its evolution as a dynamic and forward-thinking organization in the process chemical industry. The updated logo highlights the commitment to maintain high global standards. It retains elements of our heritage, ensuring continuity and recognition, while embracing a modern aesthetic that aligns with our future-focused brand values.

Embracing Our Growth

Established in 2000, APC Group has transcended its origins as a specialty chemical and process solution provider, emerging as a catalyst for process efficiency across diverse industries. With a footprint spanning 15 regions, including China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, the Middle East, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, our new logo is a declaration of our substantial growth and continuous evolution.

CEO Mike Grundy of APC Group states, “The introduction of our new logo marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our illustrious history. It embodies the essence of APC Group’s rich heritage while steering us towards our ambitious future goals.”

COO Bernhard Hackl of APC Group adds, “By embracing the three pillars of APC Group’s future growth – strengthening the core, constructing new ventures, and transforming our image – we are reshaping APC into a brand that epitomizes innovation and process efficiency in industrial manufacturing.

Transition to the Future

Our refreshed brand identity now includes a comprehensive communication strategy across touchpoints like the website, marketing materials, product packaging, technical documents, and digital platforms. This unified approach guarantees a consistent and impactful brand experience for customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Join Us on Our Journey

We invite our clients, partners, and community to join us on this exciting journey with a fresh, new logo that represents APC Group’s innovation, quality and trust.

Disclaimer: No legal implications are associated. This announcement does not imply any alterations to existing legal entity registrations or trademarks in any region.

About APC Group

APC Group, with its roots as Amazon Papyrus Chemicals, has been a leading specialty chemical and process solution provider in the paper & pulp sector since 2000 in Asia. Today, we are committed to expanding our role as a leader in process efficiency across various industries. With unwavering dedication to innovation and quality, APC Group is set to continue shaping the future of industrial manufacturing processes.

With our extensive expertise, we have become the go-to partner for industries seeking transformative solutions in Pulp & Paper, Water Management, Viscose Fiber Technology, Barrier Coating and Molded Pulp.

Visit our website at www.amazon-papyrus.com.