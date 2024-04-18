Moomoo and Nasdaq Announce Global Strategic Partnership

Canadian investors to benefit from moomoo being the best US stock trading platform



TORONTO, CANADA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 April 2024 – Moomoo, one of the world’s leading investment and trading platforms, and Nasdaq celebrate their six-year collaboration and announce a new Global Strategic Partnership to continue promoting investor education and market access. The signing ceremony of the Global Strategic Partnership was held in Singapore on April 18.

From left to right, Echo Zhao, Singapore Country Head at Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd.; Robin Xu, Senior Vice President of moomoo’s parent company, Futu Holdings; Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Intelligence at Nasdaq; Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data at Nasdaq.

Moomoo is partnering with Nasdaq to offer 3-month free access to Nasdaq TotalView® starting May 1, 2024 to eligible investors.

Officially launched in Canada since September 2023, moomoo aims to empower Canadians to make sophisticated investment decisions by providing them with advanced tools and comprehensive data essentials at a low trading cost. The moomoo app has rapidly gained popularity among Canadian users, ranking #1 among finance app downloads in Canada on Android.

“We hold Nasdaq’s dedication to creating equitable opportunities in high regard, as it mirrors our commitment to fostering financial inclusivity and helping retail investors from diverse backgrounds realize their full potential,” said Mr. Robin Xu, Senior Vice President of moomoo’s parent company, Futu Holdings. “Since moomoo’s inception, our alliance with Nasdaq has been pivotal in our mission, which is to grant retail investors access to highly-valued data and instill confidence and control in their investing journey. The feedback about moomoo’s data offering we’ve heard from our users, who are from various countries and regions, reinforce the value of our work and our belief in the path we’ve chosen.”

“We’re continuing to hear from global investors about the need for transparency and their interest in gaining access to the U.S. markets,” said Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data at Nasdaq. “We’re excited to continue growing our partnership with moomoo to support retail investors through educational content to help make more informed investment decisions as they navigate the financial ecosystem.”

Partnering with Nasdaq allows moomoo to offer unparalleled features for Canadian investors

Moomoo is currently the ONLY online brokerage that offers free in-depth level 2 premium real-time US stock quotes and market intelligence for Canadian investors. With self-directed moomoo accounts, Canadian investors can trade in U.S. and Canadian markets through one single moomoo account, with fees up to 92% lower than competitors.

Moomoo pioneered “extended trading hours” feature, allowing users to trade US stocks and ETFs from 4am to 8pm, providing more flexibility and trading opportunities. Sophisticated technology behind moomoo also enables faster order execution. Adding on the 3-month free access to Nasdaq TotalView® starting May 1, 2024, investors can sign up now to make well-informed decisions at ease and with confidence, on the next-gen all-in-one investment super-app, moomoo.

Derek Brodie, Vice President of Strategy, Moomoo Canada stated, “We are seeing a trend of increased online trading activities, especially among the younger generation. Moomoo Canada is committed of being the best US stock trading platform in Canada. With our user-friendly platform, comprehensive tools and resources, and technological integration, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to confidently navigate the financial markets.”

Working together, the enhanced partnership between moomoo and Nasdaq is set to introduce more innovative educational initiatives in the future and unlock more opportunities that help empower investors across the globe.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting edge, inclusive approach to investing. For more information, please visit moomoo’s official website at www.moomoo.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.