Toshiba Introduces HAORI: New Era of Aesthetic Air Conditioning

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 April 2024 – The newly launched Toshiba HAORIis revolutionising the aesthetics of residential air conditioning for Singapore homeowners. This new addition to Toshiba’s multi-split type air conditioning product line-up brings a fresh approach to air conditioning for homes which in addition can easily be customized. Toshiba is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come.

Inspired by the traditional Japanese jacket, HAORI redefines what the air conditioner means in the modern home. “The highlight of HAORI lies in its innovative idea of using a fabric cover, allowing customers to seamlessly match their air conditioner with their interior décor. With HAORITM, customers can personalize their cooling experience while adding a touch of designer sophistication to their living spaces,” said Wai Yen Chong, Managing Director for Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

Wrapped in premium Belgium-produced Acacia fabric, the colourful HAORI can be customised to complement various interiors aesthetically and seamlessly. The Acacia fabric is known for its strength and durability and has fade-resistant qualities against sun exposure and other environmental factors, ensuring the colours’ vibrancy over time.

The HAORI is also technologically superior and provides optimal comfort and energy efficiency. The use of DC hybrid inverter technology, enables sophisticated cooling control and less energy consumption, and low global warming potential (GWP) R32 refrigerant results in a reduced carbon emissions up to 72%, compared to the conventional product with R410A. The air conditioner’s efficient energy performance is evidenced by its five-tick energy rating by the National Environment Agency of Singapore.

Toshiba HAORI is an intelligent, wall-mounted air conditioning unit designed to deliver unparalleled comfort and convenience to customers. Its digital features include Smart Voice Control compatible with Google Home Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Wi-Fi connectivity to the new Toshiba Home AC Control app which is available on iOS and Android, and a wide range of remote control functions, such as ePower select, ECO modes and Hi-Power.

The HAORI is equipped with the Plasma Ionizer and Ultra Pure Filter providing up to 94% purification of microorganisms and fine particles to deliver superior indoor air quality, alongside acrylic resin-coated coils that enable the air conditioner to stay clean and new.

Toshiba HAORI is available for purchase on the company eCommerce website, with its prices inclusive of installation and a three-year warranty period. Customers are encouraged to visit the HAORI showroom at 1 Venture Avenue, # 08-01 Perennial Business City, Singapore 608521 (via Lobby B), to experience the products and have their inquiries attended to by sales representatives.

