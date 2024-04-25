Luang Prabang Welcomes Record Numbers During New Year Celebrations

More than 110,000 visitors flocked to Luang Prabang during the Lao New Year festivities from 10-19 April, marking an increase of 364.44 percent compared to the previous year. The festival, which showcased the rich cultural heritage of Laos, also generated an estimated revenue exceeding USD 47 million.

According to the Luang Prabang Provincial Information, Culture, and Tourism Department, the province welcomed more than 68,700 domestic tourists and over 41,500 foreign visitors from China, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. Other notable contributors included Japan, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

This surge in attendance highlights a significant spike compared to the previous year’s number of 23,749 visitors.

Soudaphone Khomthavong, Director of the Luang Prabang Provincial Information, Culture, and Tourism Department, emphasized the heightened efforts in organizing this year’s celebrations to enhance the allure of Visit Laos Year. She attributed the increased footfall to improved accessibility, particularly with the popularity of the Laos-China Railway, which traverses through Luang Prabang and other northern provinces.

In 2024, Luang Prabang has set a target of welcoming over 1.7 million tourists, with anticipated tourist spending surpassing USD 900 million.