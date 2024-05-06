Shopee Prioritises Seamless Shopping Experience with Launch of On-Time Guarantee

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 May 2024 – Shopee Malaysia launches the On-Time Guarantee program today, empowering buyers with the assurance of prompt order fulfilment by all Shopee Supported Logistics. Shopee reinforces their commitment to this promise with a RM5 voucher for all deliveries that exceed the estimated delivery date provided. This gives all Shopee app users nationwide the assurance that they can receive their parcels with predictability backed by Shopee’s established fulfilment practices.

The On-Time Guarantee program builds upon Shopee’s long standing commitment to providing a seamless and secure shopping experience for digital savvy buyers. This includes providing Malaysians with faster and more flexible delivery options, such as Next Day Delivery, Instant Delivery, and increased Shopee self-collection points.

Ming Kit Tan, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia, said, “Shopee is consistently implementing new practices to meet and anticipate the needs of both our buyers and sellers. With the increase of user demand for a seamless shopping experience, we are proud to announce the On-Time Guarantee program. This initiative aims to solidify buyer confidence by ensuring timely deliveries, underscoring the critical role that trust in fulfilment practices plays for Malaysians.”

The On-Time Guarantee program features a user-friendly claim process. Each order’s estimated delivery date will be clearly displayed on the order details page. If a delivery surpasses this timeframe, buyers can effortlessly claim their RM5 voucher directly through the same page. This streamlined approach ensures buyer satisfaction.

Shopee’s robust fulfilment network, consisting of trusted and reliable delivery partners, guarantees the program’s smooth operation. This network offers a diverse range of delivery options to cater to individual needs, all while maintaining consistent delivery timeframes. As such, Shopee is directly addressing user preference for timely delivery, ultimately strengthening buyer confidence and driving repeat business on the platform.

Positive User and Seller Experiences

The On-Time Guarantee program has garnered positive feedback from users who have had the opportunity to experience it during a pre-launch period. Matthew, a Shopee user from Selangor, shared his delight, stating, “I was amazed at how quickly my recent order arrived! Packages from within Klang Valley usually take three days, but with the On-Time Guarantee, I received it in just two days – well within the estimated timeframe.”

Sharing his own experience on reliable deliveries, Emankamel, a Shopee Affiliate, stated, “I stocked my new studio with a ton of items from Shopee. I bought a lot of small items and didn’t have to worry because the items arrived on time with the Shopee On-Time Guarantee. With this, you can buy anything you set your eyes on and the items will arrive in a short period of time.”

The program not only benefited buyers, Shopee sellers too have positive experience from it. Founder of Asikin Ahmad, Asikin Arifin said, “I strongly feel this On-Time Guarantee program is a great initiative by Shopee as it encourages sellers to prepare shipments more promptly. This ensures sufficient time to deliver the items within the promised timeframe. In return, customers will also have more trust in purchasing our products via Shopee.”

Find out more about On-Time Guarantee at: https://shopee.com.my/m/on-time-guarantee.

Shopee Malaysia

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.

