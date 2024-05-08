Six Laos Nationals Apprehended for Drug Trafficking Into Vietnam

Vietnamese local authorities arrested six Laos nationals on 6 May for allegedly transporting 120 kg of drugs across the border into central Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam, according to the local media.

Specifically, the incident took place around 10 am in Huong Son district, when border guards intercepted a 16-seat car bearing a Laos license plate as the vehicle raised suspicions of smuggling prohibited goods.

Upon being stopped, the six people in the vehicle attempted to flee but were promptly apprehended by the authorities. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of numerous packages containing drugs, totaling 121 kg in weight. Investigations revealed that the illicit substances originated from Laos, with an estimated value in the tens of billions of Vietnamese dong.

The arrested individuals, including three men and three women, are currently under investigation for their involvement in drug trafficking. As of now, their detailed identities have not yet been disclosed.

This is not the first case involving Lao nationals in drug trafficking from Laos into Vietnam as a similar case occurred in Vietnam’s Quang Tri Province in the previous month where Vietnamese local Police detained five Lao suspects in connection with the transportation of 100 kg of drugs from Laos to Vietnam.