Cathay enhances lifestyle partnership to bring more perks to members travelling to Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2024 – Overseas Cathay members[1] travelling to Thailand can now seamlessly and instantaneously convert between ONESIAM Coins and Asia Miles to enjoy even more rewards on the ground and in the air. Members from selected countries[2] can also enjoy the convenience of points conversion from outside of Thailand. Previously available to members in Thailand only, the partnership was first launched by Cathay and Siam Piwat Group in August 2023.

Cathay continues to expand its lifestyle offerings and provide members with more ways to earn and use Asia Miles wherever they are in the world. The partnership with Siam Piwat spans across four popular shopping malls in Thailand under the Siam Piwat Group, namely ICONSIAM, Siam Paragon, Siam Centre and Siam Discovery. Cathay members can enjoy:

Convenient two-way instant points conversion

Exclusive mall benefits and ONESIAM SuperApp privileges, including discount codes and bonus points (applicable until 31 July 2024 or for the first 10,000 redemptions)

Exclusive tourist privileges, including gift cards and special offers from more than 100 participating stores (applicable until 31 July 2024).

On top of shopping and dining at these malls, ONESIAM Members, too, can convert their ONESIAM Coins to Asia Miles and use their miles for flights, hotel stays, and many more exciting lifestyle and travel rewards from Cathay’s extensive network of more than 800 partners worldwide. More details of this partnership can be found on Cathay’s website.

Dominic Perret, Cathay Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia, said: “We are very excited to extend this initiative to our members outside of Thailand. As a premium travel lifestyle brand, we are constantly on the lookout for opportunities to enhance our offerings and add value to the lives of our Cathay members. This partnership will give them the convenience and flexibility of two-way points conversion that offers the best of both worlds – whether it is exclusive benefits tailored to them while in Bangkok, or Cathay’s array of curated products and experiences which our members may access wherever they are in the world.”

Recognising Thailand’s popularity in Southeast Asia, Cathay is collaborating with local payment partners to make it even easier for Cathay members to earn Asia Miles on their everyday activities. More details will be announced in due course.

In addition to its partnership with Siam Piwat Group, Cathay has tie-ups with other shopping partners worldwide, allowing members to enjoy local and cross-border use of Asia Miles through shopping, travelling, and various points conversion opportunities. These include partnerships with Mitsui Outlet Park in Taiwan China and Japan, Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Taichung in Taiwan China, Shinsegae Duty Free in South Korea, and The Bicester Collection in Europe and the Chinese Mainland.

Members also have access to over 10,000 curated premium travel lifestyle products, including exclusive Cathay merchandise, when they shop with Cathay. Members have the flexibility of paying in miles, cash, or a combination of Miles Plus Cash. Miles don’t expire as long as members remain active every 18 months.

For more information about shopping with Cathay and other exciting offers, visit shopping.cathaypacific.com.

[1] Excludes UK and EU region members [2] Members in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan China, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea and Japan.

