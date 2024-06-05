Decline in Secondary School Enrollments Continues for Third Consecutive Year

The number of secondary school students in Grades 4 and 7 across Laos has declined for the third consecutive year, as reported by the Ministry of Education and Sports (MOES) during the announcement of the exam timetable on 3 June.

These students, totaling more than 115,500 nationwide, are preparing for their final exams this month.

However, the decline in the number of students taking these exams has been particularly noticeable this academic year.

Only 68,850 Grade 4 students are set to take the exams, representing a decrease from 76,322 last year and 83,544 in 2022. Similarly, the number of Grade 7 students taking exams has significantly dropped to 46,744 from 50,276 last year and 55,828 in 2022.

In response to this concerning trend, the MOES is taking action to encourage more children to attend school, improve school enrollment rates, and reduce the high dropout rate.

Despite efforts, economic challenges such as low wages and inflation significantly contribute to the dropout rate among students. In 2023, a report from MOES revealed that out of over 49,000 high school graduates, less than 10,000 pursued university education, highlighting a concerning disparity in university enrollment.



Additionally, state media reported a significant dropout trend in higher education, vocational education, and teacher training between 2021 and 2024.

Specifically, in vocational education, 730 students dropped out in 2021-2022, 563 in 2022-2023, and 266 in the current academic year. Similarly, in teacher training colleges, 278 students dropped out in 2021-2022, 164 in 2022-2023, and 199 in the current academic year.