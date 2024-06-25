Dengue Fever Education Sessions Boost Awareness in Two Xaysomboun Villages

Local communities in Nam Mo and Nam Gnone, Xaysomboun Province, should now be better prepared to fight Dengue Fever thanks to recent education sessions held by Phu Bia Mining Co. Ltd from 17 to 18 June. These sessions aimed to spread awareness about the disease and its prevention.

Forty-three participants attended the sessions, where they received information on eliminating mosquito control and preventive measures. Key advice included draining stagnant water from unused containers to stop mosquito breeding, using mosquito nets while sleeping, and introducing mosquitofish into garden ponds to reduce mosquito larvae.

Dengue fever continues to pose a significant challenge for residents in Laos, with the country reporting over 4,400 cases of fever and three deaths as of 20 June since the beginning of this year. Vientiane Capital recorded two deaths, and Sekong Province recorded one.

Meanwhile, Sekong has recorded the highest number of cases nationwide, totaling 1,316, followed by Vientiane Capital with 915 cases, and Luang Prabang Province with 427 cases, according to the Center of Information and Education for Health.

While the number of cases has decreased from 5,166 during the same period last year, it is expected to rise during the monsoon season. In 2023, Laos reported 35,317 dengue cases, an increase from 32,364 cases in 2022, with 20 deaths nationwide.

Dengue fever remains a year-long threat, exacerbated by the rainy season due to increased mosquito breeding in stagnant water. Infected individuals may experience symptoms such as sudden fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, and a rash. Severe cases can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever, which can be fatal.

Factors contributing to the spread of dengue include a lack of public awareness about preventing mosquito bites, the primary transmission method of the disease. The World Health Organization recommends managing waste effectively by draining water from unused containers, using mosquito nets, and covering tanks to prevent mosquito eggs from hatching.