Cellini Opens First Retail Store in South Korea

The new, three-story Cellini store in Pangyo, South Korea will offer a comprehensive furniture experience.



SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 July 2024 – Cellini, a Singaporean furniture manufacturer and retailer will be opening a retail store in South Korea on 29 June 2024. Located in Pangyo, the three-story store will showcase a wide range of furniture for the home.

Three-story Cellini store in Pangyo

Cellini Expands Into the South Korean Market

Cellini is a household name in Asia, with a well-established manufacturing and retail presence. The brand currently boasts a network of 50 stores and a robust production infrastructure and this new retail space underscores its commitment to being a top destination for design enthusiasts.

The new store will be located in a prominent district often referred to as the “Silicon Valley of Korea.” This area is teeming with home furniture stores to offer excellent accessibility for design-conscious customers. The store will offer a variety of furniture options, from living room and dining room sets to bedroom furniture and Nightingale brand mattresses. Understanding the Korean consumer’s appreciation for well-made furniture with a story and recognising that a significant portion of South Korea’s furniture is currently imported from China and Vietnam, Cellini has designed a product line specifically tailored to the local market.

At the store, customers will find a curated array of contemporary designs available exclusively at the retail space. The furniture is produced in Cellini’s own factories in Malaysia and Indonesia, ensuring they have control over the production process and the materials used. The brand aims to balance design, quality, and affordability to produce furniture that prioritises comfort and functionality. For example, the foam used in its furniture will be manufactured by Cellini, using chemicals sourced from the German company Bayer. This new location, supported by Singapore’s Enterprise Singapore initiative, will offer Korean customers an opportunity to conveniently experience the brand’s dedication to lifestyle innovation firsthand.

Hashtag: #Cellini

https://www.facebook.com/CelliniFurniture/

https://www.instagram.com/cellinifurniture

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Cellini:

Cellini is a designer furniture brand that curates inspiration for all modern homes. Founded in Singapore in 1986, Cellini is passionate about art, connecting people to the creative works of skilled artisans and local designers. Designed and produced by its team, Cellini offers quality craftsmanship, exclusive designs, and timeless furniture pieces, all powered and manufactured by new technology and top-quality materials. Cellini’s furniture showrooms boast specially curated pieces that are second to none in quality craftsmanship. For more information, please visit: https://www.cellini.com.sg/