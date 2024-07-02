Laos to Prepare for Potential Flooding, Landslide Hazards, Meteorologists Warn

The Meteorology and Hydrology Department of Laos has warned of potential flooding and landslides across several provinces from 1 to 7 July, as heavy monsoon rains continue to lash the region.

According to the latest advisory, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall and occasional strong winds are expected in various parts of the country. In northern provinces such as Huaphan and Xieng Khouang, temperatures will range between 19-32 degrees, with localized thunderstorms posing a risk of flooding.

Northwest regions including Luang Namtha, Bokeo, Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, and Xayaboury provinces will likely experience rain and gusting winds, with temperatures ranging from 23-35 degrees.

Central provinces such as Vientiane, Bolikhamxay, and Khammouane are also on alert for heavy rain and wind gusts, with temperatures expected to fluctuate between 25-35 degrees. Xaysomboun province anticipates temperatures between 20-31 degrees, accompanied by light rain and occasional strong winds.

In southern provinces like Champasack, Sekong, and Attapeu, thunderstorms and strong winds are predicted, with temperatures ranging from 25-35 degrees.

Elevated plateau areas can expect temperatures in the 20-29 degrees range, alongside rain and wind gusts. Even Vientiane Capital will experience rainfall and strong winds during this period.

Residents are advised to remain informed through reliable sources such as newspapers, radio, television broadcasts, or the Meteorology and Hydrology Department’s official Facebook page. Proper preparedness measures are recommended to cope with potential weather extremes, ensuring safety and minimizing disruption to daily activities during this monsoon season.