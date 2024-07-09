Oudomxay Province Sees Tourism Boom in First Half of 2024

Oudomxay Province experienced a tourism boom in the first half of 2024, attracting over 113,000 visitors and generating more than USD 6.5 million in revenue, as recently revealed by Oudomxay Governor Bounkhong Larchiemphone.

This surge in visitors marks a substantial increase compared to the previous year. According to a report from the Tourism Development Department, in the first nine months of 2023, the province welcomed only 107,000 visitors, comprising both domestic and international tourists.

Oudomxay is often referred to as the “heart of northern Laos” due to its central location among the northern provinces. Tourists can reach this city by airplane, train, or bus.

Governor Bounkhong highlighted the provincial authorities’ efforts over the past six months to improve tourism services.

Another notable achievement includes the Namkat Yora Pa Resort, recently awarded a prestigious 5-star certification. This resort is also home to the Namkat Yora Pa Biodiversity Museum, the first of its kind in Laos and only the third globally.

Additionally, the Charming Lao Hotel and Le Grand Pak Bang Resort earned ASEAN Green Standard certification for their sustainable practices in January this year.

Lastly, the province is known for its cultural diversity, home to 12 ethnic minorities including the Khmu, Akha, Hmong, Lowland Lao, and Tai Lue. Each group preserves its own language, cultural heritage, and lifestyle.