Metro Finance and BNI Hong Kong co-create “Top 100 Business Awards” Across 10 Key Industries

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 July 2024 – Metro Finance and BNI Hong Kong, the world’s leading business networking and referral organization, jointly hosted the inaugural “Top 100 Business Awards 2024” Award Presentation Ceremony on July 10 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event was attended by over 2,000 BNI business leaders from different countries and regions. The ceremony honored companies and professionals from ten key industries in Hong Kong for their innovation, transformation, and outstanding contributions amidst challenging times. A forum themed “Co-creating: Enhancing the Development and Competitiveness of Hong Kong’s Ten Industries” was also organized, where business leaders shared insights on managing their businesses and promoting the recovery and growth of Hong Kong’s business community.

The Guests-of-Honor included Mr. Joseph Chan Ho Lim, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury; Dr. Bernard Chan Pak Li, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development; Mr. Sung Man Hei, Managing Director of Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited; Mr. Steven Ma Chun Wai, Chief Operating Officer of Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited; Mr. Stanley Kong, Executive Director of BNI Hong Kong & Macau, China and Ms. Stella Yung, Executive Director of BNI Hong Kong & Macau, China. They were joined by members of the esteemed judging panel to officiate the opening ceremony. Ms. Lilian Cheong Man Lei, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry was invited to deliver a speech to congratulate the Top 100 winners. The event also brought together BNI Hong Kong members, other distinguished entrepreneurs, and professionals to gather, exchange ideas, share experiences, and spark new thinking for the market.

The “Top 100 Business Awards” aimed to recognize the outstanding performers in Hong Kong’s top 10 industries: “Medical, Health & Sports”, “Construction & Environmental Hygiene”, “Professional & Corporate Services”, “Finance, Investment & Real Estate”, “Information Technology & Innovation”, “Education & Training”, “Lifestyle & Family Services”, “Food & Beverage”, “Distributors & Factories”, and “Marketing & Exhibitions”.

The winners in each of the 10 industries were selected by a distinguished judging panel. The judging panel included: Dr. Wingco Lo Kam Wing, President of The Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong; Mr. Simon Wong Kit Lung, BBS, JP, Chairman of Quality Tourism Services Association; Mr. Simon Wong Ka Wo, BBS, JP, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Brand Development Council and President of Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades; Ir. Ho Chi-Shing, Chairman of the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency; Mr. Gary Yeung Man Yui, President of Hong Kong Smart City Consortium; Dr. Michael Chan Yue Kwong, Honorary Chairman of the Marketing Institute of Hong Kong; Dr. John Leung Wai Keung, Director of Institute of Continuing and Professional Education, Hang Seng University; Ir. Dr. Cary Chan, MH, JP, Honorary Advisor, Asia Energy Studies Centre and Mr. Stanley Kong, Executive Director of BNI Hong Kong & Macau, China.

The judging panel conducted a rigorous and fair assessment based on five criteria, including “Tradition meets innovation”, “Market Share”, “Customer Satisfaction”, “Lifelong Learning” and “Positive Attitude towards the Industry”, with each category accounting for 20% of the total score. The winners were truly deserving of this prestigious honor, having excelled across these critical performance areas.

The forum, themed “Co-creating: Enhancing the Development and Competitiveness of Hong Kong’s Ten Industries”, was organized and steered by China Construction Bank (Asia). Several prominent business leaders were invited to share their successful stories, including insights on how to “co-create” and “elevate” their companies to new heights of success and competitiveness. The speakers at the forum included Mr. Allbert Chuang Ka Pun, Vice President of The Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong (CMA); Dr. Michael Chan Yue Kwong, Honorary Chairman of the Marketing Institute of Hong Kong; Mr. Simon Wong Ka Wo, BBS, JP, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Brand Development Council and President of Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades; and Mr. Vincent Tsui, Chief Investment Strategist, Private Banking Division, China Construction Bank (Asia). The audience benefitted a lot from their sharing and insights.

As an international business networking organization, BNI aims to build connections and transform business models. Over the years, it has helped companies and professionals across more than a dozen industries to expand their business opportunities. With over 5,000 active members in Hong Kong and Macau, BNI has emerged as a major driving force in Hong Kong’s business development.

Metro Broadcast Corporation and BNI, both sharing a common philosophy, collaborated to launch the “Top 100 Business Awards”. The objective was to promote the development of 10 key industries in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. The awards also recognized BNI’s member organizations and professionals for their efforts in innovation, transformation and breakthrough amidst the challenges faced in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. It provided a platform for the winners to share their successful experiences, strategies, and their contributions to their respective industries and the community.

After a rigorous evaluation by the 9-member judging panel, 86 companies across 10 categories were awarded the “Top 100 Business Awards 2024”. The list of winners is provided below:

“Professional & Corporate Services” Category:

Chief Happiness Officer Association Limited

Lucky Champ Ltd.

Wan Yeung Hau & Co.

Gallant Biotechnology Limited

Million Trustful CPA Limited

Proreg Intellectual Property Consulting Limited

Epro Techsoft Ltd.

We Boosting Consulting Limited

Fundmax Consultant Limited

Sino-Bridge China Consulting Ltd.

369 Co-op Town Limited

Life Harmony International Limited

One Step Ahead Advisory Limited

Harry Chan, General Practice Surveyor

Tony P.H. Leung, CPA (Practising)

Paul Kam Ching Chan, PAUL K.C. CHAN & PARTNERS



“Construction & Environmental Hygiene” Category:

VIEWCO Building Services & Engineering Company Limited

Branding Works

Infinite Engineering HK Limited

Vision Interior Design Limited

Centre Faith Global Company Limited

Helix Contracting Limited

Brockhouse Asia Company Limited



“Finance, Investment & Real Estate” Category:

Emperio Group

Red Sun Capital Limited

BBMSL Limited

Westart Limited



“Information Technology & Innovation” Category

SquareDog Robotics Limited

Evergreen Silver Tsunami Marketing Limited

HK Mall Limited

Guardman Products Limited

Egogo Holdings Limited

Tronico Technology Company Limited

Taxieco New World Limited



“Medical, Health & Sports” Category

Han-Fang Chinese Medicine Company Limited

Phoelia (Far East) Co. Ltd.

HQ Hair Therapy Limited

AJC investment Ltd.

VCARE International Medical Limited

Dr Bertram Hair Transplant

Winhorizon Ltd.

Berlin Optical

Go Share Health Nutrigenomics Limited

BodyVStore Limited

Lumas Hairlab

Me Paincare Limited

Dr. Marco Kong, Ph.D. Optometrist (Part 1)



“Food & Catering” Category:

Lei Yue Mun Shiu Heung Yuen Ltd.

Farm House

Golden Lilies Banquet Hall

Ancient Wines Ltd.

Sun Fat Heung Food Products Limited

Fruit n Food Limited

Wah Yuen Chiu Chow Cuisine

Charming International (HK) Group Limited

Yue Po Engineering Company Ltd.

Golden Source Global Ltd.

VEG Concepts Ltd. – Woodlands

“Distributors & Manufacturers” Category:

Wing Wai Packaging & Printing Company Limited

Champs Motor Dealer Co. Ltd.

Prime Auto Parts & Supplies Ltd.

Healthy Giant Limited

Shang Healthcare Limited

Exolution Ltd.

Daitima Skin Care Products Limited

“Lifestyle & Family Services” Category:

Violets Jewellery Company

Thanksgiving Life Limited

Tong Fook Undertakers Company

Tai Pan Row Tailors Ltd.

Attilio Fine Jewelry Company Limited

One Flower Design and Craft Limited

“Education & Training” Category:

Healthymind Parents Academy Limited

MiQ Image Co. Ltd.

HKNS Learning System Limited

10X Growth Academy Limited

NG Music Academy Limited

“Marketing & Exhibition” Category



Wai’s Mask Illusion Entertainment Company

Baobab Tree Event Management Company Limited

Summery Creation Limited

The Fox Creation Company Limited

Sky Region Production Limited

Nirvana E Commerce Company

Travel Club HK Limited

TexWood (HK) Media

KaChick

Maxi Communications Ltd

