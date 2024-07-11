Vientiane Works to Compensate Families Affected by 230kV Transmission Line

The Vientiane Department of Energy and Mines is working to compensate residents affected by the construction of a new 230kV transmission line. This line connects the Phialath and Naxaithong power stations and has impacted a total of 253 families.

So far, 242 families have received compensation, while 11 families are still awaiting theirs, according to Seumkham Thoummavongsa, Director of the Vientiane Department of Energy and Mines, as reported by Lao state media.

Seumkham stated that the 11 families have refused the offered compensation, considering it too low. They are demanding compensation for the entire plot of land that the transmission line passes through, which contravenes the project’s regulations.

To resolve the issue, Seumkham said government officials and EDL will collaborate to review and negotiate with the affected families. He emphasized that sacrifices are necessary for the country’s development and urged families to accept offered compensation if the transmission line crosses their land without affecting buildings, trees, or other structures.

Meanwhile, land with assets such as buildings or other structures that are crossed by the transmission line will be thoroughly reviewed, and appropriate compensation will be offered according to the project’s regulations.

The 230kV transmission line is an extension of the 500kV line connecting Xieng Khuang and Phialath power stations. It can carry 2,320MW of electricity and will support the Nam Ngum 4 hydropower project, which is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

The electricity from this project will meet local needs, provide additional power for the ASEAN Summit later this year, and supply some power to other countries. The project was funded by a loan from the Export-Import Bank of China.

Seumkham addressed this issue during the ongoing 7th Ordinary Council meeting in Vientiane Capital, scheduled until 12 July, focusing on socio-economic matters.

The meeting on 8 July also reviewed compensation for residents impacted by the Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park construction, stressing the importance of fair compensation, though specific details were not disclosed.