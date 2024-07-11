XM Studios partners HIDDEN to deliver new art collectibles experience

As part of the collaboration, HIDDEN is proud to announce the launch of an innovative interactive game, powered by its popular chatbot-led game engine, at XM Studios’ gallery within the Kitchener Complex building along French Road.

This engaging experience allows visitors to delve into the ‘hidden’ stories behind the gallery’s visually stunning displays, offering a unique opportunity to feel the passion and dedication that fueled their creation.

Through a series of unique puzzles and clues, visitors will learn more about XM Studios’ collectibles, which include large-format statues and intricate dioramas of iconic comic superheroes as well as other favourite characters from well-loved franchises.

This partnership unites an internationally acclaimed creative brand based in Singapore with a fast-expanding game company that blends physical and virtual experiences uniquely.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with HIDDEN, another enterprising Singapore company, to leverage technology in creating more engaging experiences that will grow our community of fans, customers, and friends,” said Ben Ang, CEO of XM Studios.

“We look forward to expanding this collaboration regionally to develop new ways to make our unique creations more engaging and interesting to a wider audience,” he added.

“As a personal collector of XM myself, Ben is the reason I am afraid to look at my credit card statement every month,” said Lim Yee Hung, co-founder of HIDDEN. “It feels surreal to be able to work directly with the creators of some of the most iconic works in pop culture today.”

“As part of our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, this year alone we have paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars to our fellow independent businesses like Caffeine Xpress, Sourbombe, Tea Chapter, and now XM Studios,” he added.

As a newly-minted authorised distributor for XM Studios, HIDDEN has recently purchased thousands of licensed collectibles, which will be given to players who sign up for the interactive game within the XM Studios gallery.

For HIDDEN, the latest partnership builds on its earlier success in developing similar games and activities in Singapore. From couples on a date to corporate teams gathered for a fun day out, users have been attracted to HIDDEN’s adventure games by the rich content and interesting combination of the physical and digital worlds.

In November 2023, its popular adventure game was introduced at Changi Airport to enable users to explore the world-famous landmark through digital clues delivered to their phones.

Earlier this year, in April, HIDDEN’s adventure game was part of a national effort to promote the rich heritage of Singapore’s neighbourhoods. Partnering the National Heritage Board, HIDDEN provided a virtual quest in Katong-Joo Chiat to help launch the Heritage Activation Node (HAN) initiative to uncover the untold stories that make communities special.