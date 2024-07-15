Vientiane Faces Rising School Dropout Rate, Seeks Solutions

The Vientiane Education and Sports Department has identified key reasons for the increasing school dropout rate and proposed solutions to address this issue.

This issue was raised during a recent meeting of the Vientiane People’s Council, where the department outlined several main factors contributing to the decline in primary school attendance in Vientiane Capital.

One of the primary concerns highlighted by the department is that the country’s economic challenges are causing many parents to struggle financially, making it difficult for them to afford tuition fees for their children.

Meanwhile, other main reasons include children moving to schools outside Vientiane due to their parents’ work relocations, and some students quitting to accompany their parents abroad for work or business, resulting in these children no longer attending local schools.

Additionally, the education official noted that some students are transferring to other schools for unknown reasons, particularly when schools are unable to contact them. Moreover, there are cases where schools fail to record student transfers accurately, contributing to unclear dropout statistics.

To tackle this issue, the education department will work closely with local authorities and educational officials to raise awareness among parents about the importance of education through campaigns and keep a close monitor on students who may be at risk of leaving school. Meanwhile, efforts will also aim to inspire students to stay involved and ensure that school administrators are prepared to encourage regular attendance.

To further encourage school attendance among students, the department stressed the need to prioritize improving education quality by ensuring there are enough teachers, teaching materials, and facilities at all levels. It emphasized aligning teaching methods with students’ educational needs and societal demands, as well as enhancing infrastructure to foster a supportive learning environment.

School dropout among young students in Laos is increasingly concerning, with the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports (MOES) reporting a decline in the number of Grade 4 and Grade 7 students taking exams for the third consecutive year. This year, the figures stand at 68,850 Grade 4 students and 46,744 Grade 7 students, down from 76,322 and 50,276 respectively last year.