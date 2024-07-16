The Happy Tots Introduces Gift Sets To Delight Little Ones Everywhere

The Happy Tots

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 July 2024 – The Happy Tots is excited to announce the launch of their new curated gift sets designed to delight children from newborns to seven-year-olds. These themed gift sets, encompassing interests such as Dinosaurs, Animals, Under the Sea, and Transportation, are meticulously crafted for special occasions or simply to brighten a child’s day.

Founded by an early childhood educator, The Happy Tots infuses each toy with educational insight. The founder, Xue Wei, started the company to continue her passion towards nurturing bright, inquisitive young minds and creating happy memories outside of the classroom in a child’s early years. She believes, “Every child is unique and special – let them play, have fun and create their own play worlds, and you’ll be amazed at how creative they are. And when you do, you will see them sparkle in every way.”

From sparking creativity to building motor skills, each toy is made to support important areas of development. They follow the key ideas of Singapore’s Nurturing Early Learners (NEL) Framework to ensure every toy helps children learn and get the most out of their playtime with The Happy Tots.

The newly launched gift sets are thoughtfully curated to inspire learning and play. Featuring a variety of themed pretend play toys and fairy tale books, they ignite curiosity and creativity in children. Additionally, every purchase includes a complimentary book donated by customers, extending the joy of reading to more children while promoting sustainability through book recycling.

The Happy Tots is an educational toy store in Singapore that is dedicated to offering sustainable, educational toys that foster learning through play. With a focus on wooden toys, the company ensures each product is eco-friendly, non-toxic, and biodegradable. Embracing the Zero Waste Packaging Initiative, their packaging employs rescued kraft boxes, paper bags, and recycled paper, aligning with their dedication to sustainable practices. Besides wooden toys, the company also offers products such as books and baby feeding sets.

With the launch of their new gift sets, The Happy Tots invites parents to join our community and experience the benefits of sustainable, educational play.

For more information, please visit https://thehappytots.sg/.

Hashtag: #TheHappyTots

https://thehappytots.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/thehappytots.sg

https://www.instagram.com/thehappytots.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.