VinFast opens first three dealer showrooms in the Philippines

Ms. Nguyen Thi Minh Ngoc – CEO of VinFast Philippines (center) cuts the ribbon to officially inaugurate VinFast’s first dealership in the Philippines.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES Media OutReach Newswire – 16 July 2024 –

The three dealerships that opened today are VinFast Aseana, VinFast EDSA, and VinFast Alabang. Located in prime locations in the capital city of Manila, these dealerships will showcase the VF 5, VF 7, and VF 9 electric SUV models.

The VF 5 electric SUV is now officially available for sale. Filipino customers can experience and order the car immediately at VinFast dealerships and through the website https://vinfastauto.ph/

VinFast showrooms boast a modern and luxurious design, featuring a dominant blue color that reflects the sophistication and class of the VinFast brand. This promises Filipino customers a premium and convenient shopping experience.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Minh Ngoc, CEO of VinFast Philippines, shared: “The grand opening of VinFast’s first three dealerships in the Philippines marks a significant milestone in our journey to conquer the potential electric vehicle market here. The attention and support for VinFast in the past time has affirmed our brand appeal and potential in the Philippine market. With an increasingly expanding dealer network, VinFast is committed to bringing Filipino consumers high-quality products and dedicated service, contributing to promoting the electrification revolution and improving the quality of life.”

Mr. Allan Ong, General Director of K1 Prestige Bay Motors Inc., owner of VinFast Aseana dealership, shared: “As a strategic partner of VinFast, we’re incredibly impressed by the brand’s rapid global expansion and the immense potential it holds in the Philippine market. With our extensive experience in the automotive industry and established network of stores, we’re confident in becoming a reliable partner, working alongside VinFast to explore and thrive in this exciting market.”

VinFast prioritizes leading after-sales and warranty policies, aiming to deliver complete peace of mind for electric mobility consumers. The company has also pioneered a battery subscription policy, helping to reduce initial ownership costs and eliminate concerns about battery life and potential repair or replacement expenses.

VinFast plans to further expand its dealer network to major centers and cities in the Philippines throughout 2024. This network development aims to increase brand awareness, quickly exploit market potential, and meet the growing demand for electric mobility in the country.

About VinFast Auto Ltd.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ph/