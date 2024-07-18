Over 10,000 Lao Students Study in Vietnam with Government Aid

Vietnam has become a hub for higher education for more than 10,000 students from Laos, supported by government scholarships and other funding avenues.

The Lao Embassy in Vietnam shared these figures during a meeting on 12 July, reporting the growing trend of Lao nationals seeking educational opportunities across the border. Among the Lao students currently enrolled in Vietnamese universities, the majority are pursuing degrees in administration, public security, and defense.

Mick Phavongsa, a nursing student at Vinh University of Medicine in Nghe An Province, expressed optimism about her career prospects upon completing her studies

“I am currently awaiting my university completion certificate and plan to apply to a Vietnamese hospital in Vientiane as a nurse,” she said.

Many Lao students, like Mick, cite familial and cultural ties as influential factors in their decision to study in Vietnam. Proximity to home and familiarity with Vietnamese culture also contribute to their academic choices.

“I chose to study in Vietnam to open up new opportunities, meet new people, and explore different cultures,” said Phoutthasak Souknilan, pursuing a dentistry degree in Ho Chi Minh City.

Based on his experience, the education system in Vietnam stands out for its modernity and effective integration of technology.

While studying in Vietnam offers many benefits, Phoutthasak highlighted some challenges, especially for newcomers, such as adapting to a new language and education system.

“Many people feel discouraged at this stage, and some even decide to give up their studies,” he noted.

Donut Vongsa, a Lao student majoring in medicine at Pham Ngoc Thach University in Ho Chi Minh City, emphasized the enriching experience of making international connections during his studies. However, according to Donut, studying in Vietnam is not always easy.

“The study environment here is very difficult and demanding, which can sometimes lead to stress,” she said.

The Lao government, through various scholarship programs, currently supports thousands of students in Vietnam, contributing to their educational and professional growth. This initiative aims to equip Lao nationals with skills essential for their country’s socio-economic development upon their return.

Thanks to these scholarships, Lao students like Mick, Phoutthasak, Donut, and many others have secured opportunities to study in Vietnam.

According to local Lao media, Lao government scholarships currently support 3,417 students, with an additional 4,244 benefiting from exchange scholarships between bordering Lao and Vietnamese provinces. Moreover, 1,058 students are self-funded, and 141 receive funding from other sources.

This year, 476 students have completed their studies in Vietnam and will soon return to Laos. According to the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports, these graduates from Vietnamese universities have acquired valuable professional skills, securing stable jobs that contribute significantly to Laos’ governmental functions.