The 10th Malaysian Cultural and Food Festival Raises the Curtain at Galaxy Macau Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between China and Malaysia

This exciting event, the Macau’s largest Malaysian event, features 10 renowned Malaysian chefs performing live and over 40 authentic dishes presented in original flavors, while the first buzzing pop-up market packed with traditional snacks and cultural handicrafts from 11 cities. 10 top-quality fresh durians delivered from Malaysia.



MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 July 2024 – Returning for its 10th edition, the much-loved Malaysian Cultural and Food Festival takes place at Galaxy Macau™ (“Galaxy Macau”) from July 18-31, offering an authentic taste of Malaysia’s vibrant cuisine and culture. East Square has been transformed into a tropical paradise, creating an immersive experience as visitors indulge in this 14-day cultural and culinary extravaganza. The festival officially began with a traditional Malaysian dance performance. The opening ceremony was graced by Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office and Mr. Muzambli Markam, Consul General, Consulate General of Malaysia in Hong Kong S.A.R. and Macao S.A.R.. Also in attendance were Mr. Raymond Yap, Senior Director – Integrated Resort Services, Galaxy Entertainment Group and Mr. Roger Lienhard, Executive Vice President – Hospitality of Galaxy Macau.

As well as celebrating Malaysia’s rich culinary traditions and the country’s vibrant arts and culture heritage, this year’s festival also marks the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic friendship between China and Malaysia. Having received strong support from the Macao Government Tourism Office and Consulate General of Malaysia in Hong Kong S.A.R. and Macao S.A.R., this year’s event, adding an exciting array of flavors to satisfy visitors’ taste buds, aims to present a richer and more authentic showcase of traditional Malaysian cuisine, arts and culture. In addition to the Malaysian Dinner Buffet at Oasis at Galaxy Hotel, a pop-up Malaysian-themed marketplace has been set up at East Square this year. Over 5,000 kilograms of more than 50 types of Malaysian spices are directly transported to Macau, along with over 5 tons of carefully selected top-quality durians to delight diners. The festival showcases the best of Malaysian cuisine, and lovers of the country’s exotic flavors will be spoiled for choice by the diverse array of classic delights and authentic dishes on offer.

Mr. Roger Lienhard, Executive Vice President – Hospitality of Galaxy Macau, delivering a welcome speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th Malaysian Food Festival.

Macau and Malaysia share deep historical roots. Be it the Malaysian Chinese food culture or the Malaysian-style snacks readily found on the streets of Macau, these elements highlight the close connection between the two places and the rich cultural exchange between their people. “This year’s Malaysian Food Festival is a key event organized by Galaxy Macau in support of Macao SAR Government’s efforts to deepen cross-sector integration and strengthen the synergy between ‘tourism + gastronomy’. I believe the deep bond between Macau and Malaysia will shine brightly here, allowing visitors to enjoy delicious food while celebrating the profound connection between the two places. We are committed to deepening cross-sector integration under the Macao SAR Government’s ‘Tourism+’ framework in the future.” said Roger Lienhard.

After the opening ceremony, the attending guests proceeded to Oasis, where they sampled the eclectic flavors of Malaysia at an all-you-can-eat buffet amid the vivid sights, sounds, and scents for which the nation is famous.

Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office(center); Mr. Ricky Hoi, Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office(second from right); Mr. Raymond Yap, Senior Director of Integrated Resort Services, Galaxy Entertainment Group(first from right) and Mr. Roger Lienhard, Executive Vice President – Hospitality of Galaxy Macau(first from left) took a photo in front of the enormous oyster pancake at the Malaysian Cultural and Food Festival buffet dinner.

The best of Malaysian street food with giant classic dishes at the dinner buffet

At the lively hawker stalls, meanwhile, guests can enjoy an irresistible selection of freshly cooked Malaysian street food classics. Visitors can also marvel at giant versions of four classic dishes, including Malaysian-style chicken wings with a honey glaze, extra-long satay skewers, an enormous oyster pancake, and a towering roti canai (Indian flatbread).

Ten renowned Malaysian chefs will be on hand to demonstrate their expert culinary skills, and there will also be ten hawker-style live stations cooking up delicious street food and more than 40 traditional Malaysian delicacies. Chef specialties on offer include chicken and beef satay, bak kut teh (herbal pork ribs soup with condiments), crispy prawn with butter and oat, and the uniquely flavored nasi lemak (coconut rice) and Nyonya kuehs. The myriad spices combined with local ingredients create a dazzling array of tantalizing delicacies, each bite brimming with the irresistible charm of Malaysia.

Durian, Malaysia’s national fruit, takes pride of place at the festival once again this year, with more than 10 types of top-quality durian, hand-picked by a durian master and flown in fresh from Malaysia, available for visitors to try. In addition, there is a selection of special durian drinks and desserts to sample, as well as other Malaysian favorites such as mangosteen and rambutan. The buffet dinner also offers each guest an exquisite durian platter, including Musang King and premium Black Thorn, all freshly air-freighted from Malaysian plantations.

The first buzzing pop-up market packed with cultural activities in Macau

Transformed into a mini-Malaysia filled with Instagram-worthy photo opportunities for the duration of the festival, East Square features the first Malaysia-themed pop-up market in Macau. A claw machine filled with fresh durians offers a chance to win premium durians or a round-trip ticket from Macau to Kuala Lumpur sponsored by Air Macau. Guests can receive free coins by completing specific tasks or reaching a spending threshold.

Visitors can shop traditional goodies and take home a souvenir from the country, including durian desserts, specialty meal kits, coffee, classic snacks, and locally made handicrafts. Experience a Malay pop-up tea set for only MOP 198, featuring durian, mango, and pandan delights. A highlight this year is the lifelike 2-pound durian cake, mouthwatering and irresistible, which requires a 3-day advance reservation.

During the festival, traditional dance performances take place daily at 3pm, 5 pm, and 8 pm in East Square, the Diamond Lobby, and the Oasis at Galaxy Hotel. Renowned dance troupes from Malaysia, dressed in traditional costumes, perform captivating dances that showcase Malaysia’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Furthermore, during the weekends afternoon, there are guided workshops where participants can experience Malaysian traditional crafts such as batik dyeing, while kids enjoy traditional childhood games popular in Malaysia like Congklak and Batu Seremban.

The 10th Malaysian Cultural and Food Festival at Galaxy Macau

Malaysian Dinner Buffet

Time: July 18 to 31 (Mon-Thu 6pm – 9pm; Fri-Sun 5:30pm – 9:30pm)

Location: Oasis at Galaxy Hotel™

Price:

Adults MOP 688 (plus 10% service charge, includes premium durian platter)

Children (Aged 3-11) MOP 344 (plus 10% service charge)

Free entry for children under 3

Promotion:

Settle your bill with the ICBC Galaxy Macau Credit Card to enjoy an instant rebate of MOP 200 per adult, 15% discount per child.

GALAXY ULTIMATE members can enjoy a 10% discount

MPay /mCard user can enjoy a 10% discount

Inquiries: +853 8883 2221

Pop-up Malaysian-themed marketplace：

Time: July 18 to 31 (Mon- Sun 2pm – 9pm)

Location: East Square at Galaxy Macau

From now until September 1st, Galaxy Macau transforms into a summer paradise, where every day feels like a holiday, filled with exciting surprises!

Galaxy Macau: The Ultimate Summer Playground in Macau

The summer sun is calling, and it’s time to come out and play! By introducing a playful vibe and a sense of wonder, Galaxy Macau where not only can you enjoy the 10th Malaysian Cultural and Food Festival, but transforms any ordinary summer’s day into a fun-filled adventure. Playtime begins in the Diamond Lobby, where giant experiential installations—and a lucky draw with MOP 8 million in prizes—beckon. “Splash & Snap”, an ingenious combination of lighting, water, and special effects, offers you a taste of the thrills that await you at Grand Resort Deck. On the other side is the “Play & Win” giant capsule toy machine, where guests can win air tickets, hotel stays, luxury brand products, Grand Resort Deck annual passes for two, and more prizes totalling over MOP 8 million. Simply become a GALAXY ULTIMATE member by September 1st and accumulate a daily spend of MOP 300 or more within Galaxy Macau—or present your hotel room key or tickets to Galaxy Arena or Broadway Theatre within seven days—to join in the lucky draw.

Your summer celebration isn’t complete without enjoying unique flavors and enticing aromas from around the world. This summer will see the opening of prestigious dining establishments including three-Michelin-starred sushi master Masaaki Miyakawa’s first sushi restaurant outside of Japan, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, as well as Teppanyaki Shou, an authentic teppan grill restaurant overseen by seasoned master chefs from Japan. The inspiring and whimsical exhibition “Eggspression – An Immersive Art Experience” takes you on an artistic journey you will never forget.

So look no further: Galaxy Macau is your ultimate playground this summer!

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.

Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests’ service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.

Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.

Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.