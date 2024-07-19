BrightSparks Launches First Physical Event in Over Five Years, Empowering Students With Insightful and Seamless Access to Scholarship and Higher Education Opportunities

The BrightSparks Scholarship & Higher Education Fair ’24 marks its first physical event since 2018, offering attendees seamless access to admission representatives, scholarship insights, and real-life networking opportunities.

Featuring 15 exhibitors such as Changi Airport Group, Crimson Education, Defence Science and Technology Agency, and the National Council of Social Service, attendees can expect insightful seminars and panel discussions from industry leaders across thriving sectors.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 July 2024 – BrightSparks, Singapore’s leading scholarship and higher education portal, announces the return of its highly anticipated Scholarship & Higher Education Fair.

Scheduled to be held on 27th July at Summit 2, Suntec Singapore, this upcoming fair marks its first physical event since 2018. The fair aims to bring students and scholarship providers together in one venue, providing comprehensive access to scholarship and higher education opportunities.

The BrightSparks Scholarship & Higher Education Fair ’24 introduces the overarching theme, ‘Live Big’, anchoring the event as a catalyst for ambitious aspirations and limitless possibilities towards academic and professional success.

“After more than five years of virtual events, we are thrilled to bring the BrightSparks Scholarship & Higher Education Fair back to its physical format,” says Vinay Dua, Managing Director of Kariera Group Singapore. “Our goal is to give students the best chance to succeed and inspire them to dream big when envisioning their future. We are proud to collaborate with exhibitors who share this vision, ensuring students are fully equipped to embrace and achieve their ambitious goals.”

From gaining insights into multi-faceted industries to exploring careers that drive purposeful change, attendees can look forward to insightful seminars by industry leaders from the aviation, engineering, and social services sectors. The event will also offer attendees exclusive access to admission representatives, guidance on navigating scholarship applications, and networking opportunities with higher education and scholarship providers.

The Fair will feature the following 15 exhibitors. For more information on exhibitors, refer to Annex 1:

Changi Airport Group

Crimson Education

SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore

EHL Hospitality Business School

National Council of Social Service

Land Transport Authority

Defence Science and Technology Agency

Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies

National University of Singapore Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering

University of Liverpool

Education in Ireland

Western Sydney University

The University of Warwick

EducationUSA

East Asia Institute of Management (EAIM)

Read what some exhibitors have to say:

Crimson Education

“At Crimson Education, helping students achieve their university dreams is our mission. We’re thrilled to partner with BrightSparks Fair, offering expert guidance on admissions to top US and UK universities for academic success and global careers.”

—Joanne Gao, Country Manager (Singapore)

Changi Airport Group

“We are looking forward to participating in the BrightSparks Fair to share about our scholarship and how interested applicants can make MAGIC with us!”

—CAG Scholarship Team

EHL Hospitality Business School

“We are excited to join the BrightSparks Fair and allow students to discover the different study paths available across our campuses, leading to incredible international career opportunities in the hospitality and service sectors.”

—Dr. Achim Schmitt,

Dean of EHL Hospitality Business School

SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore

“We are looking forward to interact with the attendees at the BrightSparks Fair and share about how they could be part of SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore to contribute to and drive the growth of Singapore’s jobs and skills landscape.”

—SSG and WSG Scholarship Team

Land Transport Authority

“LTA is driven by the vision of a people-centred land transport network that connects communities and places. Be part of our team of like-minded professionals in creating the land transport network fit for the future.”

—Ms Selena Oh,

Director (Leadership, Development & Planning), Land Transport Authority

Event Details

BrightSparks Scholarship & Higher Education Fair 2024

Date: 27th July 2024 (Saturday)

Time: 10am to 6pm

Venue: Summit 2, Suntec Singapore

To register, please visit:

https://brightsparks.com.sg/events/brightsparks-scholarship-and-higher-education-fair-jul-2024.php

Hashtag: #BrightSparks

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BrightSparks

BrightSparks ( www.brightsparks.com.sg) by Kariera Group Singapore, is Singapore’s # 1 Scholarship and Higher Education portal. This portal offers Junior College (JC), Polytechnic, and Undergraduate students a wealth of information to meet their scholarship and higher education needs. Established in 2004, the portal has since evolved into a cutting-edge platform that links aspiring scholars to an array of scholarship opportunities, allowing them to research, compare and apply for scholarships. BrightSparks also organises scholarship events such as the BrightSparks Fair, which provides students with the opportunity to interact with scholarship providers directly and gain valuable insights through exclusive seminars. It also publishes the biannual BrightSparks magazine that features scholars from various scholarship providers and produces the annual BrightSparks Scholarship and Education Survey Report.