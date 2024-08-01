HONOR 200 Series Launches in Singapore, Prices Start from S$599

Pre-order from 1st – 7th August 2024, and enjoy a $50 instant rebate on every order, plus free gifts valued up to $329!



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2024 – Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the new HONOR 200 Series in Singapore. This premium flagship lineup consisting of the HONOR 200 Pro and standard versions, delivers exceptional performance and unparalleled portrait photography experience.

With an unwavering commitment to innovation and unlocking new possibilities in smartphone photography, the HONOR 200 Series product team has collaborated with Studio Harcourt, a legendary Parisian portrait photography house, to co-engineer the HONOR AI Portrait Engine. By combining Studio Harcourt’s expertise and HONOR’s cutting-edge platform-level AI capabilities, the HONOR 200 Pro enables users to unlock studio-level portrait photography on smartphones. Featuring AI-powered portrait capabilities, immersive displays, and robust hardware performance, the HONOR 200 Series is set to revolutionise users’ future lifestyle.

Ms Jessie Sng, Senior Vice President of the Personal Communications Solutions Services Division at TeleChoice International Limited, said, “Our latest flagship lineup, the HONOR 200 Series continues to push boundaries, embodying cutting-edge smartphone innovation in portrait photography and setting new benchmarks in mobile imaging with our AI-powered technology.



“Our groundbreaking HONOR AI Portrait Engine, developed in collaboration with Studio Harcourt, enhances your photos to unprecedented levels, meeting Singaporeans’ exacting standards for precision and perfection. In a world where visual impact is everything, we are thrilled to empower users with with the ability to effortlessly capture stunning, studio-quality portraits—transforming your moments into unforgettable impressions.”



Unlocking the Mastery of Studio Harcourt Portrait Photography on Smartphones

Recognizing the most important tools in portrait photography are light and shadow, and the HONOR 200 Pro has been equipped with advanced hardware and meticulously co-engineered AI-powered software that recognises even the most subtle nuances of lighting.

The HONOR 200 Pro features a 50MP Portrait Main Camera with a Super Dynamic H9000 Sensor, enabling users to capture compelling images with the perfect balance of light and shadows in even challenging lighting scenarios. With support for 4-in-1 pixel binning technology with a pixel size of 2.4μm, users can capture intricate details in their images even in low light scenarios. Additionally, the HONOR 200 Pro features a 50MP Portrait Telephoto Camera, and a customized telephoto sensor from Sony, the HONOR 200 Pro provides better light sensing capabilities, ensuring clear and faithful captures of distant objects with exceptional details.

Hashtag: #HONOR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.