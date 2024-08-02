Attapeu Unveils Task Force to Combat Forest Land Encroachment

Authorities in Attapeu Province have uncovered a case of forest land encroachment in Sanamxay district, where 5,860 hectares of forest land have been illegally cleared.

Governor Vanthong Kongmany reported that addressing this issue has become a top priority for the province. Recent investigations revealed that eight companies and two individuals were involved in these illegal activities, which impacted state land designated for both production and protection forests.

In response to the situation, the provincial administration has formed a special task force. The group has already taken several actions, including evacuating illegal occupants, inspecting and marking the affected areas, and implementing measures to prevent future encroachments.

Governor Vanthong emphasized the importance of these efforts, stating that the province will continue to pursue a rigorous approach to forest management and land protection, ensuring that cleared areas are effectively monitored.

Looking ahead, Attapeu plans to focus on reallocating land to residents, restoring state reserve lands, leasing areas to investors, and providing stable jobs to address labor migration.