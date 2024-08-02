CorpTrust Applauds ICA’s New e-System for Streamlining Singapore PR and Citizenship Applications

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 August 2024 – Corptrust Pte Ltd, a renowned consultancy firm specialising in Singapore PR and citizenship applications , welcomes the recent launch of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) new e-system. Introduced on 26 June 2024 without prior announcement, this new system is accessible through the ICA e-services portal and is set to revolutionise the application process for Singapore PR and citizenship.

The new e-system integrates the previously separate PR, citizenship, and long-term visit pass application portals into a unified platform. This change is expected to simplify the process for applicants, particularly families, who can now submit multiple applications simultaneously. For instance, a family with a Singapore citizen and a newborn requiring both a long-term visit pass and citizenship can now complete both applications through the same portal.

Key features of the new e-system include:

Unified Application Process: The user interface and experience for PR and citizenship applications have been standardised, enhancing usability and consistency.

The user interface and experience for PR and citizenship applications have been standardised, enhancing usability and consistency. Common Data Set: Applicants must now provide a comprehensive data set for each person in the application.

Applicants must now provide a comprehensive data set for each person in the application. Simplified Document Submission: Form 4A, a staple of the PR process for over 20 years, is no longer required. Instead, all details are entered directly into the e-system.

Form 4A, a staple of the PR process for over 20 years, is no longer required. Instead, all details are entered directly into the e-system. Additional Information Requirements: Applicants must now provide previous passport records, spouse employment history, and more detailed information about family members.

Applicants must now provide previous passport records, spouse employment history, and more detailed information about family members. Elimination of Certain Documents: Annex A to Form 4A and declarations, now handled electronically, are no longer required. However, home country ID cards and household registers must now be submitted.

Annex A to Form 4A and declarations, now handled electronically, are no longer required. However, home country ID cards and household registers must now be submitted. Alternative Principal Applicant: A new feature allows families to nominate an alternative principal applicant. If the primary applicant is unsuccessful, ICA will evaluate the alternate applicant, simplifying the decision-making process for families.

A new feature allows families to nominate an alternative principal applicant. If the primary applicant is unsuccessful, ICA will evaluate the alternate applicant, simplifying the decision-making process for families. Supplementary Document Submission: The new portal provides sections for uploading supplementary documents, enabling applicants to strengthen their applications with additional relevant information.

Brian Tan, CEO of Corptrust Pte Ltd, commented, “The introduction of this new e-system by ICA is a significant step towards modernising and streamlining the application process for Singapore PR and citizenship. At Corptrust, we have always advocated for more efficient and user-friendly application processes, and this new portal aligns perfectly with our vision. Our team of experts is ready to assist applicants in navigating this new system to ensure their applications are as strong as possible.”

With over a decade of experience, Corptrust Pte Ltd is known for its tailored migration services and comprehensive application guidance. The firm offers transparent pricing and an unlimited warranty on its services, reflecting its confidence in achieving successful outcomes for clients.

Corptrust Pte Ltd is a premier consultancy firm in Singapore, specialising in PR and citizenship applications. With a team of experts from diverse specialisations, including migration, finance, employment, education, and legal matters, Corptrust provides comprehensive and effective solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs. Formed out of frustration with the largely unregulated migration industry, Corptrust is dedicated to offering reliable, transparent, and affordable services to individuals and families seeking to make Singapore their permanent home.