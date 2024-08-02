Lao Students Create Eco-Friendly Plates from Banana, Teak Leaves to Combat Plastic Waste

In an effort to reduce plastic and foam usage, first-year students from the National University of Laos (NOUL) have created eco-friendly plates made from banana and teak leaves. The initiative, guided by professors of the Department of Forest Economics and Wood Technology aims to promote environmental conservation, particularly within Laos’ tourism sector.

The project was inspired by Douangta Bouaphavong, the department’s deputy, who developed the concept during his PhD studies in Thailand. Upon returning to Laos, Douangta collaborated with the department’s head, Oudone Silaleune, and four NUOL students. Their work received support from the Lao embassy in Thailand, highlighting the cross-border cooperation.

Douangta emphasized the project’s meaning in Laos and the region, noting the prevalent use of foam containers in rural Laos, which are often discarded improperly and take centuries to decompose.

“Using the leaf as a plate can decompose in five days, compared to plastic that takes more than five hundred years,” he explained. “As a forest researcher, it pains me to see humans destroying our forests and environment.”

The students involved in the initiative expressed their optimism about the project’s impact. Khammun Mounthaveekhoun pointed out that foam containers, often imported, can pose health risks such as cancer.

“This initiative will encourage Lao people to support local products, as these plates are made right here in our country,” Vathsana Khounpaserd added.

The production process involves soaking banana and teak leaves in saltwater to remove any surface chemicals, drying them, and then layering them with glue made from a boiled mixture of water and flour. The leaves are then pressed at over 180 degrees Celsius for more than 50 seconds with the machine. Finally, the plates are trimmed to perfection.

Douangta also hinted at future plans for the project, including the development of reusable leaf plates.

“We want to share this knowledge with local communities in rural areas, empowering them to preserve their forests by utilizing local resources,” he said.

The leaf plates will debut at an upcoming meeting at NOUL on 9 August, where 100 plates will be used for the first time.