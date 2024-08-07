Savannakhet Museum to Undergo Major Renovation

Savannakhet Province’s Department of Information, Culture, and Tourism (DICT) has partnered with APA Incorporate, a local multidisciplinary architectural and engineering consultancy firm, to launch a major museum survey and design project to revitalize the provincial museum.

This was formalized during a signing ceremony on 1 August at the DICT office in Savannakhet Province. Mongkhounephet Vongpachan, Deputy Head of the DICT of Savannakhet, signed the agreement with Vongxay Bounmany, Director of APA Incorporate, expanding the current museum renovation project, which originally focused only on the main building.

Mongkhounephet emphasized that the project would now proceed in two distinct phases. The first phase, estimated to take between 8 to 12 months, will involve a detailed survey and design process. This phase will culminate in the selection of a construction company. The second phase, which is expected to last 24 months, will oversee and inspect the construction process, with a total budget of USD 215,000 allocated to the entire project.

The survey and design project aims to establish a large, fully-equipped museum that incorporates the surrounding areas of the current museum. The new museum is expected to become a major tourist attraction, highlighting the beauty and historical significance of the colonial-era architecture in Savannakhet Province.

APA Incorporate involvement is particularly noteworthy, given the company’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the local area. This collaboration is anticipated to result in a museum that not only preserves the cultural heritage of the region but also boosts tourism in the old town area of Savannakhet Province.

As Savannakhet Province looks to the future, this museum renovation project promises to play an important role in preserving and showcasing the region’s rich history.