The Netherlands Maritime University College Announces the International Conference on Maritime Logistics and Ports (ICMLP) 2024.

PUTRAJAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 August 2024 – The Netherlands Maritime University College (NMUC), in collaboration with the Port Training Institute (PTI) of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), STC International, and co-organised by MY Iskandar Sdn Bhd (MISB) and the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), proudly announces the International Conference on Maritime Logistics and Ports (ICMLP) 2024. This prestigious event will be held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre from September 3rd to 5th, bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators from around the globe.

ICMLP 2024 will provide a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas, and best practices in maritime logistics, port management, supply chain management, and transportation. The conference will cover pivotal themes such as emerging markets in port development, maritime law, risk management in maritime and logistics, smart ports, green shipping, shipbuilding, cybersecurity, digital supply chain management, humanitarian logistics in disaster response, education and training for maritime professionals. Esteemed speakers will provide insights, promoting innovation and collaboration. This event emphasises innovation and collaboration in maritime logistics, stressing efficient, sustainable logistics for global trade and economic growth.

A highlight of ICMLP 2024 will be the exclusive networking dinner, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with peers, forge new partnerships, and explore collaborative opportunities in a relaxed, prestigious setting. Additionally, participants can look forward to a special cruise tour on Putrajaya Lake, blending leisure with networking among the industry’s best and brightest.

ICMLP 2024 invites exhibitors to present their products or services and welcomes sponsors to support this esteemed event. This provides a unique opportunity for companies to enhance their visibility, engage with influential industry leaders, and establish valuable connections with key stakeholders in the maritime sector, thereby positioning themselves at the forefront of industry advancements.

Join us and participate in the global dissertation on advancements and collaboration in maritime logistics and ports. For more information and to register, please visit our website at icmlp.nmuc.edu.my and seize this opportunity.

