Get Ready to Drive: Laos Launches New ‘DoT Smart’ App

To enhance road safety and streamline driver’s license preparation, the Lao government has unveiled the DoT Smart App, an innovative mobile application designed to transform the driving test process across the country.

This initiative, launched under the theme “Improve the Driver’s License System in Laos,” is a collaborative effort funded by the United Nations Road Safety Fund (UNRSF) and supported by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

The project, which commenced in January 2022 and ended in June this year, has been approved by Laos’ Ministry of Public Works and Transport through a formal agreement with UNRSF.

The DoT Smart App is poised to revolutionize how driving test candidates prepare for their exams. The app offers a host of features designed to assist users in their preparation, including access to traffic knowledge online, practice with simulated tests, the ability to book test dates, and receive instant results. Additionally, the app will send notifications for driver’s license expiration, ensuring that users remain compliant with driving regulations.

To ensure the app’s effectiveness, the ministry of transport has implemented an E-driving system to assess the accuracy and efficiency of practical driving tests.

Savannakhet Province has been selected as the pilot area for this new system, providing valuable insights into its performance before a broader rollout.

The introduction of the DoT Smart App is expected to ease the process of obtaining a driver’s license, making it more accessible and efficient. By providing comprehensive resources and practical tools, the app aims to not only enhance individual preparation but also contribute to broader traffic safety goals, reducing accidents and fatalities on Lao roads.

As the pilot program in Savannakhet unfolds, the Lao government anticipates a gradual expansion of the app’s use, with the ultimate goal of widespread adoption across the country.