Laos Launches New Job Search Website to Address Labor Market Challenges

On 14 August, Laos unveiled a new job search website, developed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (MOLSW) with support from the ILO-China Partnership Program. The initiative, first launched in 2023, is part of the “Project to Strengthen Skills Development in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar through South-South and Tripartite Cooperation,” and aims to tackle ongoing labor market issues.

Laos has faced economic and societal challenges due to a low minimum wage, which has not kept pace with inflation or the depreciating kip. Despite recent wage adjustments, many businesses struggle to meet wage demands, leading to labor shortages and a trend of workers seeking opportunities abroad.

To address these challenges, MOLSW, in collaboration with an enterprise partner, launched the website to improve labor market efficiency. The site, managed by the Department of Employment, provides comprehensive information on job regulations, services, legislation, and freelance opportunities, making it a valuable resource for job seekers.

The new website launch follows a job festival held in Vientiane on 22 March, where 1,800 positions across 56 companies were advertised, highlighting the country’s struggle with workforce retention. The new website is designed to enhance job accessibility, providing tools and resources for users in both central and local areas.

By improving job placement and offering access to opportunities domestically and internationally—particularly in countries like Thailand, South Korea, and Japan—the website is expected to boost employment rates and support economic growth.