Vientiane Enforces Ban on Imported Buddha Images to Support Local Artisans

On 20 August, Vientiane Capital’s Department of Information, Culture, and Tourism (DICT) issued a notice banning the importation of Buddha images and Buddhist relics in an attempt to promote locally made artifacts.

The notice emphasized the importance of supporting local artists and artisans by encouraging the use of locally produced Buddha images.

Individuals or legal entities wishing to import items must obtain permission from the Department of Information and Culture (DICT) in Vientiane at least two weeks before the importation. Only relics originally discovered or created in Laos, or those exported from Laos for modifications, are eligible for import. Artifacts featuring languages or symbols that do not comply with Lao law and culture are strictly prohibited.

For first-time violators, a fine of LAK 3 to 5 million (USD 136 – 226.9) will be imposed. A second violation will result in an increased fine of LAK 5 to 10 million (USD 226.9 – 453.98). For a third offense, the fine could range from LAK 10 to 15 million (USD 453.98 – 680.97), and the violator may also face arrest. Additionally, violators will be responsible for managing the return of the illegally imported items, including any associated costs and documentation.

The government’s move has garnered praise from social media users, particularly on Facebook.

One user commented, “This is definitely a good move considering the fact that there are many opportunists trying to traffic religious relics into some temples without the awareness of the Lao government.”

Another user added, “This law should be applied to other provinces as well, not just the capital.”

Despite the support, some individuals view this move as insignificant and are urging the government to address what they consider more pressing issues.

“Maybe they should release a notice on how they are going to fix the roads instead. This is a more concerning aspect of the country that many are suffering from,” remarked another Facebook user.

As the new regulation takes effect, its impact on the preservation of Lao culture and the protection of religious artifacts will be closely watched, as will the public response to its enforcement.