Early Completion of Savannakhet Bridge Boosts Connectivity

Savannakhet celebrated the early completion of a new bridge across the Xechamphone River in Nathom Village, Atsaphone district on 20 August.

The 100-meter-long bridge was constructed to alleviate travel difficulties for residents of 13 villages in the district. It spans 5.5 meters in width with 4 spans and was built at a cost of LAK 19.99 billion (USD 903,506).

Built by the private company VLP Development Construction Limited, work on the bridge began on 15 March this year and was originally slated for completion by 15 March 2026. However, with 98.5 percent of the project already finished, the inauguration took place 18 months ahead of schedule. The bridge is now fully operational for local use.

Remaining tasks include improving the approach to the bridge through earthworks, building a landslide barrier, and laying concrete slabs at the bridge’s entrance. These final elements will be completed after the rainy season.

Beyond connecting local communities, the bridge is anticipated to spur economic growth by enhancing the flow of goods between villages and improving transport links to neighboring provinces.

Savannakhet has been investing heavily in enhancing its infrastructure and tourism attractions with the aim of attracting more visitors. Apart from building a new bridge to develop local connectivity, the province has recently signed a deal to renovate its provincial museum to draw additional tourists.

On 1 August, Savannakhet’s tourism authorities announced a new agreement with APA Incorporate, a local architectural and engineering firm, to revamp Savannakhet Museum.

The project will transform the current museum into a fully equipped, expansive facility that includes the surrounding areas of the existing site. At present, the Savannakhet Museum provides a diverse experience for visitors with its impressive collection of indigenous artifacts, which includes ancient relics, traditional crafts, and religious items.

Together, these development initiatives—from the newly completed bridge to the museum renovation—are part of a broader effort to stimulate economic growth, improve infrastructure, and promote tourism across Savannakhet.