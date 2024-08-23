Laos Advances Disability Rights with New Driving License Agreement

Laos is continuing to strengthen its commitment to improving the lives of its disabled citizens. Recent developments include the publication of a new agreement on driver’s licenses and driving tests specifically designed for people with disabilities.

This move is part of Laos’s broader commitment to enhancing accessibility and support for its disabled population, in collaboration with the International Organization of Disabled Persons.

A senior official from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport noted that the 2015 nationwide survey identified disabled individuals as comprising 2.8 percent of the population aged five and above.

In 2014, the government took a key step by adopting the Decree on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, aligning with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. This decree outlines the rights of disabled individuals to income security and decent living conditions.

Additionally, the establishment of the National Commission for Disabled Persons provides a cross-ministerial body to advise on national policies and programs, while the Decree on Social Security for Corporate Employees supports allowances for work-related accidents and long-term disabilities.

Laos has been a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities since 2009.

Amid Laos’s legislative progress on disability rights, people with disabilities, like Sivanh Sibounhueang, known as “Vanh,” continue to thrive and make a mark in their fields After losing both arms in a construction accident at 16, Vanh adapted his passion for art by learning to draw with his foot and creating an improvised painting tool.

His art, including pieces like “Goat Prisoner,” has achieved significant success, with one work auctioned for LAK 3.1 million (USD 146.91).

His recent international exhibition in Malaysia highlighted his commitment to disability inclusion.

In a recent visit to Laos, Sara Minkara, the Special Adviser on International Disability Rights at the United States Department of State, advocated for greater inclusion of disabled individuals.

Her trip highlighted the need for Laos to integrate disability rights more deeply as it prepares to chair the ASEAN Summit in 2024. Minkara emphasized leveraging media platforms and local leader training to reach remote areas and engage key stakeholders to promote effective policy implementation.

Through legislative progress, inspiring individual achievements, and international collaboration, Laos continues to work toward a deep commitment to supporting and empowering its disabled citizens.