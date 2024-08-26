Laos Boosts Modern, Traditional Medicine Management to Improve Public Health

The Lao Ministry of Health has introduced a set of measures aimed at improving the management of both modern and traditional medicines in a bid to improve public health safety. These steps are designed to address emerging challenges and ensure the highest standards in the healthcare sector across the country.



The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with various sectors, has developed strategies to combat issues related to addictive substances and ensure the safety of food, medicine, and medical products.

Key among these initiatives is the Food and Drug Administration’s active campaign to raise awareness about the risks associated with unregulated cosmetics, food supplements, and collagen products, particularly those sold through unregistered online platforms.

Enhancing Traditional Medicine

A major focus this year has been on improving the availability of essential medicines and medical supplies. The Ministry has established a systematic monitoring system to oversee the procurement and distribution of medicines, medical supplies, and chemicals to central hospitals, medical centers, and provincial facilities.

Additionally, a nationwide meeting was held to coordinate these efforts, and data collection on antibiotic use in private pharmacies has been intensified. The Ministry has also trained 89 technicians from central and provincial hospitals in the maintenance and repair of medical equipment.

In parallel, the government has made strides in promoting and developing traditional medicine. Research into various traditional Lao medicines has led to the creation of new products, including medicinal teas, capsules, and massage oils. Efforts have also been made to document medicinal biodiversity, with a comprehensive list of 270 medicinal plant species compiled and educational textbooks developed to preserve and teach traditional Lao and Hmong medicine.

Beefing Up Quality

Quality control was also a key focus of the discussion. The Ministry has reportedly conducted extensive research on the quality of food, drugs, and medical products. The research laboratory received international certification for studying food microorganisms in drinking water. In the first half of 2024 alone, the laboratory analyzed 1,162 samples, primarily focusing on drinking water and drug samples.

The Ministry has also been active in inspecting food and medicine markets in Vientiane Capital, targeting outlets selling unregistered cosmetic products and counterfeit items. These inspections led to a meeting to address the issue of medicine sales in minimarkets, and monitoring was conducted at 23 pharmacies in the capital.

To further streamline the healthcare sector, the Ministry has worked on improving trade processes and explored ways to speed up the issuing of import-export licenses, including online licenses for controlled chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, traditional medicines, and health supplements.

These ongoing efforts are set to bring substantial improvements in healthcare quality and accessibility across the nation.