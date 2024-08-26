SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 August 2024

Singapore’s Largest Medical Aesthetics Group Debuts Tech-Based Hair Growth Solutions Designed By Doctors

With an estimated 63% prevalence of Androgenetic Alopecia (AGA) in males and an overall alopecia incidence of 3.8%, hair loss is an increasingly prevalent concern for many in Singapore.

As individuals seek out safe, non-invasive, and effective solutions to hair loss, V Aesthetics Hair Grow’s modern technology and personalised, evidence-based treatment plans addresses a growing need in the market.

Taking a Different Approach: Technology-Based Hair Growth Solutions in a Traditional Industry

In a market often dominated by traditional remedies, V Aesthetics Hair Grow distinguishes itself through its technology-centred V Magic Hair Grow treatment. The treatment’s five-step process is built on 3 evidence-based techniques, combining high-growth serums, FDA-approved transdermal infusion technology and a low-level LED laser therapy.

1. High-Growth V Hair Ampoules, designed by V Medical Aesthetics’ doctors, contain an active hair growth serum that tackles dormant hair follicles. The serum contains high-purity exosomes from stem cells, concentrated salmon DNA, 8 variations of amino peptides and 5 natural growth enzymes intended to stimulate hair follicle regeneration, slow hair thinning, and encourage new hair growth.



2. Patented Dermoelectroporation® Technology is an FDA-approved, needleless, transdermal delivery technology that delivers the high-growth ampoule serum deep into the scalp. It uses micro-electrical pulses to temporarily modify the membranes of skin cells, enabling serum particles to penetrate into the roots of the hair follicles. This makes it a less invasive alternative to injections with lesser downtime and zero serum wastage.



3. Low Light Laser LED Therapy (LLLT) is administered through a specialised cap which emits 655nm red light, a wavelength shown to stimulate the hair follicles and improve the energy potential of dormant hair cells. Recent research done on LLLT reports that patients who received 655nm red light therapy every other day had a 37% increase in hair count over 16 weeks.



Offering an Alternative to Traditional Hair Loss Remedies in Singapore



With its commitment to innovation, personalised care, and accessible solutions, V Aesthetics Hair Grow is dedicated to making an impact on the lives of individuals experiencing hair loss and hair fall problems.

To celebrate the opening of V Aesthetics Hair Grow (Novena) at 101 Irrawaddy Rd, #11-03 Royal Square Medical Centre, Singapore 329565, the centre is offering a special promotion: Book a V Magic Hair Grow Session at just S$28 Nett.

Individuals interested in learning more about the treatment or scheduling a consultation can visit the V Aesthetics Hair Grow website at https://vaestheticshairgrow.com.sg/ or contact the centre directly.

About V Aesthetics Hair Grow

V Aesthetics Hair Grow is an extension of Singapore’s largest aesthetic group – comprising 17 outlets, 36 doctors and head-to-toe solutions including aesthetic and slimming treatments. The V Aesthetics Group has conducted more than 600,000 medical aesthetic treatments, serving more than 60,000 returning customers.