PolyU researchers and academic-led startups seize prestigious awards at HICOOL Global Entrepreneur Summit and Entrepreneurship Competition

Led by Prof. Christopher Chao (5th from left) , PolyU Vice-President (Research and Innovation), the researchers and academic-led startup teams participated for the first time at the HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit and Entrepreneurship Competition, showcasing seven ground-breaking research projects that highlight the University’s exceptional capabilities in research and knowledge transfer.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 August 2024 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) researchers and academic-led startup teams participated for the first time at the HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit and Entrepreneurship Competition, showcasing seven groundbreaking research projects that highlight the University’s exceptional capabilities in research and knowledge transfer. As the only tertiary institution in Hong Kong involved in multiple national space missions, the “Surface Sampling and Packing System” developed and manufactured by the PolyU research team was publicly exhibited outside Hong Kong for the first time. Meanwhile, other PolyU researchers presented innovations and inventions in quantum technology and biomedical engineering which received international recognition and garnered awards.

In support of the Nation’s first lunar sample return mission, Chang’e 5, and the world’s first lunar far-side sampling for the Chang’e-6 lunar exploration mission, a PolyU research team, led by Prof. YUNG Kai-leung, Sir Sze-yuen Chung Professor in Precision Engineering, Director of the Research Centre for Deep Space Explorations, and Chair Professor of Precision Engineering and Associate Head of the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, developed and manufactured the “Surface Sampling and Packing System” in collaboration with the China Academy of Space Technology. Designed by PolyU and manufactured in Hong Kong, the System includes two samplers for collecting loose and sticky forms of lunar regolith, two high temperature near-field cameras, as well as a primary packaging and sealing system for sealing the samples in a container. The System is a testament to the University’s significant contribution to the Nation’s efforts to establish leadership in space exploration and technology.

The entrepreneurship project “Quantum Chip-based Key Distribution System”, led by Prof. LIU Ai-Qun, Chair Professor of Quantum Engineering and Science of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Director of the Research Institute for Quantum Technology and Global STEM Professor, was awarded a second prize along with a cash award of one million yuan. The System harnesses the principles of quantum mechanics to provide users with an information-theoretically secure solution to key exchange, ensuring the long-term security of communication. By utilising advanced photonic chips, it achieves the miniaturisation and integration of quantum communication hardware, significantly reducing the cost of quantum communication equipment while enhancing the flexibility and broad application of quantum encryption.

Scolioscan®, the world’s first radiation-free 3D ultrasound scoliosis assessment system, was developed by a research team led by Prof. ZHENG Yongping, Henry G. Leong Professor in Biomedical Engineering at PolyU and Co-founder of Telefield Medical Imaging Limited (under Aitrasound group). The innovation secured a third prize and a cash award of half a million yuan. Scolioscan® addresses the drawback of frequent X-ray exposure by offering a radiation-free and accurate spine evaluation that allows individuals to undergo frequent safe spine check-ups. This innovation allows doctors to continuously monitor the progression of scoliosis in their patients and develop personalised treatment plans. The System has successfully completed clinical trials and obtained medical device certification in mainland China, Europe, Australia and Thailand. It is currently in use in hospitals and clinics in more than 20 countries and regions, including Australia, Bosnia, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Malaysia, Romania, mainland China and Hong Kong.

Prof. Christopher CHAO, PolyU Vice-President (Research and Innovation) who led the delegation to participate in the Summit, stated, “Innovations from PolyU research and startup teams stand out among thousands of global competitors. Their achievements reaffirm the effective impact of the University’s PolyImpact philosophy. Through education, research, knowledge transfer and innovative inventions, the University is dedicated to translating research outcomes into impactful applications that deliver lasting and substantial benefits to society. We are committed to strengthening Hong Kong’s overall competitiveness by nurturing research talent, enhancing the local I&T ecosystem and fostering the development of new quality productive forces, all aimed at developing Hong Kong into an international I&T hub.”

Through the PolyVentures ecosystem, the University provides comprehensive entrepreneurial support to its academic- and student-led startups. Five PolyU academic-led startup teams were invited to take part in roadshows during the Summit to showcase their innovations to prospective investors.

Scolioscan®: A Radiation-free 3D Ultrasound Scoliosis Assessment System ( Prof. Zheng Yongping )

) K-Shape: The world’s first portable high-definition corneal topographer ( Prof. KEE Chea-su, Head and Professor of the School of Optometry, and Co-founder of GOOD Vision Technologies Company Limited/Wellsees Technologies Company Limited )

) Mutual Cognitive Human-Robot Collaborative Manufacturing System ( Dr ZHENG Pai, Associate Professor of the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, and Co-founder of CobotAI Limited )

) Virtual MRI Contrast Enhancement System for Precise Tumour Detection and Treatment ( Prof. CAI Jing, Associate Dean of the Faculty of Health and Social Sciences, Professor of the Department of Health Technology and Informatics, and Technical Advisor to MedVision Limited )

) Quantitative User Experience Evaluation for Spatial Computing: Enhance Delightful User Experiences in XR and Metaverse (Prof. Tommy Minchen WEI, Professor of the Department of Building Environment and Energy Engineering, and Co-founder of Guardian Glow Limited)

Furthermore, the research project on the extraction of a novel bioactive molecule, Oxyphylla A, for the treatment of mild to moderate Parkinson’s disease led by Prof. LEE Ming-yuen, Chair Professor of Biomedical Sciences of the Department of Food Science and Nutrition and Founder of AIM International Pharmaceutical Limited, was also showcased at the Summit.

This year, the HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit and Entrepreneurship Competition was held in Beijing from 23 to 25 August. The event attracted over 500 I&T companies and more than a thousand investors from around the world. This year’s entrepreneurship competition received 7,406 project submissions from 124 countries and regions, with nearly 10,000 entrepreneurs vying for 200 winning spots. Outstanding projects were awarded first, second and third prizes, along with the prestigious Bole Prize. In addition to cash prizes, the winning teams will receive entrepreneurial guidance and support. The competition spans seven technology verticals, including Artificial Intelligence/Virtual Reality/Fintech, Medicine and Healthcare, New Generation Information Technology, High-end Equipment, and more.

Hashtag: #PolyU

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.