Joint Organ Transplant Surgery Marks Milestone in Laos’s Healthcare

On 23 August, a landmark organ transplant surgery was successfully carried out at Military Hospital 103 in Vientiane, Laos. This achievement was the result of a collaborative effort between Lao and Vietnamese surgeons, marking the progress in Laos’s healthcare and strengthening the bond between the two nations.

The surgery involved teams from Laos’s Military Hospital 103 and Vietnam’s Military Hospital 103.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Chansamone Chanyalath expressed profound gratitude for this achievement. During a ceremony, he presented first, second, and third-class Labour Orders to units from the Vietnam Military Medical University (VMMU) in recognition of their contribution.

Savaengxay Dalasath, Director of Laos’s Military Hospital 103, noted that the Vietnamese specialist teams took the lead in overseeing the procedures, employing rigorous techniques to ensure the operations were successful.

The surgical team comprised nearly 100 Lao medical staff and 8 specialists from Vietnam. Out of three evaluated kidney donors, two were approved for donation.

This event follows another significant milestone achieved on 31 December, 2023, when Laos successfully performed its first two kidney transplants at the same Vientiane hospital.

Nguyen Xuan Kien, Director of the Vietnam Military Medical University, also highlighted the positive impact of this collaboration on the partnership between Lao and Vietnamese military hospitals. He emphasized that the successful surgeries would strengthen bilateral relations and improve future medical cooperation. In support of ongoing efforts, the Vietnamese delegation also donated 1,000 sets of patient clothing and various medical supplies to Laos’s Military Hospital.