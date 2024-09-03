Laos Enforces Kip-Only Salary Payments Starting October

Starting 1 October, all foreign-owned organizations and companies in Laos are required to pay their employees in kip rather than foreign currency, according to a new directive from the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare.

This move is in accordance with a Prime Minister’s Order on foreign currency management issued on 24 January and aligns with the Labor Law regarding salary payments.

The directive requires that wages, previously paid in foreign currencies, be converted to kip based on the exchange rate issued by a commercial bank within three business days prior to payment. This rate, determined by the Bank of Laos, must be used, and employers are not required to seek additional government approval for paying wages in kip, even during economic instability.

The National Labour Committee, along with provincial and district Labour Committees, Labour and Social Welfare Offices, and the Labour Inspection Office, will oversee compliance with these new regulations. Companies must amend employment contracts and operational guidelines to meet the new requirements. Employers who pay wages at a rate lower than the bank rate will receive a written warning and must correct the issue.

The Lao Federation of Trade Unions has expressed concerns that fluctuations in exchange rates could pose financial challenges for some companies. Additionally, the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare has noted that high inflation and rising living costs are driving many Lao workers to seek employment abroad for foreign currency earnings.

This directive is part of a broader effort to bolster the nation’s currency amid ongoing economic challenges.