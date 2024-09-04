Nam Theun 2 Development Fund Expands to Benefit More Districts

The Nam Theun 2 Development Fund (NT2DF) is set to expand its reach beyond Nakai’s resettled villages, bringing the transformative projects to the entire district and soon to neighboring Gnommalath and Mahaxay districts.

On 27 August, the Khammouane Provincial Authorities, in partnership with Nam Theun 2 Power Company, held the eighth steering committee meeting for the Nam Theun 2 Development Fund (NT2DF). Co-chaired by Vanxay Phongsavanh, Khammouane Governor and Marc-Antoine Rupp, Nam Theun 2 Chief Executive officer.

The meeting reviewed NT2DF’s progress over the past six months, emphasizing successes in long-term scholarships, social safety nets, and funding for domestic animal disease prevention in 16 hamlets.

The fund originally aimed at enhancing livelihoods in 16 newly established villages in Nakai and now is moving into Phase 2. This phase will extend support to the entire Nakai District, with future plans to include Gnommalath and Mahaxay Districts, aiming for more substantial outcomes.

Nam Theun 2 CEO Antoine stressed the importance of ongoing collaboration: “We must work together as a team. Each of us has a crucial role in turning plans into action and advancing our region. Let’s stay united in building a brighter future for Nakai and beyond.”

Nam Theun 2 Power Company is committed to sustainable development, environmental protection, and empowering communities. As NT2DF enters this new chapter, the company looks forward to continued progress.

During the meeting, the NT2DF Steering Committee handed over equipment and medicines valued at LAK 171 million (USD 7,745) to the Nakai Forestry and Agriculture Office, responsible for program implementation.

Established through a 2018 cooperation agreement between Khammouane Province and Nam Theun 2, NT2DF exclusively supports sustainable economic and social development around the Nam Theun 2 Project. Funding is based on annual energy production, with LAK 1,000 (USD 0.045) allocated per megawatt-hour. Additionally, Nam Theun 2 has contributed over LAK 30 billion (USD 1,358,800) to the fund from 2018 to 2023.