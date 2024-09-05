Bolikhamxay Province Faces Urgent Teacher Shortage

Bolikhamxay Province is facing a critical shortage of teachers, with a need for 413 more educators: 30 for kindergartens, 85 for elementary schools, and 298 for secondary schools.

Prophet Kunnavong, Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Sports, revealed preliminary statistics showing that more than 70,000 students across the province have registered for the upcoming school year. The breakdown includes over 8,900 students enrolled in kindergarten, more than 38,100 in elementary schools, and approximately 23,500 in secondary schools.

While enrollment numbers may slightly rise once classes start, the trend indicates a significant drop compared to previous years.

During the 2023-2024 academic year, the province’s authorities set 14 targets under the education and sports development plan, of which only six were fully achieved. Among the issues was a rising dropout rate, with many students leaving school after primary education.

Currently, Bolikhamxay Province has a total of 371, including primary, secondary and high schools. The province’s education sector employs over 3,200 staff, including 2,909 teachers, 366 administrative personnel, and over 100 volunteers.