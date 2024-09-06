Laos, South Korea Collaborate on Direct Flight Initiative to Boost Tourism, Economic Ties

Laos is considering the introduction of direct flights from South Korea to Luang Prabang as part of the Knowledge Sharing Program (KSP). This initiative aims to boost tourism and strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

At a seminar held in Vientiane on 3 September, Lao and Korean officials reviewed the progress on the KSP project, known as Luang Prabang International Airspace and Flight Procedure Improvement.

Funded by the Korean government, the project focuses on modernizing the airport’s infrastructure, enhancing air transport safety, and creating new opportunities for tourism in Laos.

During the meeting, Korean companies involved in the project presented their plans for the second year, including further design work and vital training for Lao airspace managers. They also unveiled a new conceptual design for Luang Prabang International Airport, along with proposed improvements to the airport's airspace design, Terminal Control Area (TMA), and flight procedures.

Both Lao and Korean officials expressed optimism that these upgrades will attract Korean airlines to establish direct flights between Incheon International Airport and Luang Prabang

The KSP’s ongoing efforts are expected to bring Luang Prabang International Airport up to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, positioning Laos as a key destination for international travelers, especially from South Korea.