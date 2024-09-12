Critical Flood Warnings in Northern Laos: Relief Teams Mobilize, Donations Needed

In response to the severe flooding affecting northern Laos, the Natural Disaster Monitoring Committee of the Ministry of Public Security initiated a relief mission this morning, 12 September.

The operation provided essential aid to the hardest-hit areas in Luang Namtha and Oudomxay.

The relief efforts included distributing essential supplies such as dried food, clothing, and medicines. The mission involved close coordination between police forces, major departments, and specialized units to ensure that aid was distributed effectively. Supplies are being transported via the Lao-China railway, which continues to deliver assistance steadily to the affected northern provinces.

Amid the ongoing crisis, the BCEL OneHeart project has launched a nationwide fundraising campaign to support flood victims. The initiative provides a simple and transparent donation process, ensuring that every contribution goes directly to those in need. To donate, individuals and companies can access the BCEL One app, select the OneHeart section, choose the flood relief project, and click the donate button. For convenience, a QR code is also available for direct contributions.

The flood situation remains dire across Luang Namtha, Bokeo, Oudomxay, and Luang Prabang.

As of 11 September, the water level in Luang Prabang had reached 17.50 meters, nearing the critical threshold of 18.30 meters. Forecasts predict further increases to 18.26 meters by the end of 12 September, with a potential rise to 19.12 meters by 13 September. The city is on high alert, with preparations underway to protect residents and property.

Local residents and military personnel are actively moving belongings to higher ground as water levels continue to rise.

On the same day, the Bokeo Provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment issued a warning as river levels approached critical thresholds. In Hat Kham village, Pha Udom district, the water level has reached 13.62 meters, surpassing the 13.00-meter warning level and nearing the 14.00-meter danger threshold.

Residents in low-lying, riverside, and creek areas across northern and central provinces are urged to remain vigilant. Authorities advise moving belongings and pets to higher, safer ground.

Adding to the concern, heavy rainfall from Typhoon Yagi is expected to worsen the situation, with potential overflow risks in Vientiane, Nong Khai, and Chiang Khan by 14 September.