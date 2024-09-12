Lao Actress Noutnapha Soydala Takes International Spotlight in Thai Sci-Fi Epic ‘Taklee Genesis’

Lao actress Noutnapha “Nout” Soydala, makes her international debut in Taklee Genesis, a Thai sci-fi film hitting theaters today, 12 September.

This is the first Thai film distributed by the global entertainment giant Warner Bros.

The movie dives into a secret Cold War-era warp-speed teleporter that propels a United States (US) military officer into different time periods, from pre-historic Ban Chiang to a future 100 years ahead.

Directed by Chookiat “Matthew” Sakveerakul, known for 13 Beloved and Love Of Siam, the film features a cast including Peter Corp Dyrendal, Paula Taylor, and Wanarat “War” Ratsameerat. It is produced by Neramitnung Film.

Noutnapha Soydala’s involvement in this high-profile project marks a significant milestone in her career. At 34, Nout, a performer with a background in contemporary dance and acting, is stepping into the international spotlight with her role in this Thai production.

Her previous work in the 2019 horror film “The Long Walk” on Netflix opened doors to this new venture.

“I am incredibly grateful to be a part of ‘Taklee Genesis’,” Nout said. “When the producer team approached me, they mentioned they had seen my performance in ‘The Long Walk’, which led to this amazing opportunity. Initially, I was a bit apprehensive because my experience in film is relatively limited compared to my dance background, and the language barrier posed an additional challenge. But I saw it as a golden opportunity to grow and learn, so I embraced the role.”

Though not the central character, Nout’s role is integral to the film’s narrative. She describes her character as pivotal in setting the stage for the storyline.

Reflecting on her experience, Nout noted the distinct differences between working on Lao films and this Thai production. While her Laos projects offered a familiar and supportive environment, the larger scale of the Thai production required more adaptation. Despite the challenges, Nout appreciated the warmth and support from the Thai team, which helped her navigate the complexities of a major international project.

In addition to her acting career, Nout is also a contemporary dance teacher and co-founder of the Fanglao Dance Company. Her background in dance has complemented her acting career.

“Dance has taught me a lot about performance and expression, which translates well into acting,” Nout explained. Her experiences in France, where she learned to integrate dance into daily life and teach it to various age groups, influenced her decision to bring contemporary dance to Laos.

As “Taklee Genesis” hits theaters today, Nout highlights the growing presence of Southeast Asian cinema on the global stage.