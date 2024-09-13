Vientiane, Luang Prabang Face Growing Flood Threat as Rescue Efforts Ramp Up in Northern Laos

Vientiane Capital and Luang Prabang are bracing for several consecutive days of heavy rain while water levels in the Mekong River rise, prompting emergency preparations. Meanwhile, rescue teams have been deployed to Luang Namtha Province, where devastating floods have displaced residents and caused severe damage.

Vientiane Residents Brace for Floods as Mekong River Levels Surpass Historic Highs

The Mekong River Commission has recently announced that Vientiane Capital will experience continuous rainfall from 13 to 17 September, with water levels expected to exceed the flood level of 12.50 meters. By 14 September, water levels reached 13.01 meters, rising to 13.16 meters on 15 September, and 13.00 meters on 16 September.

According to the report, the peak level on the 15th would surpass the Mekong water levels seen during the major floods in Vientiane in 1966 and 2008.

In response, residents in flood-prone areas, including near Mahosot Hospital in Chanthabouly district, have been seen placing sandbags as a precaution. Meanwhile, Vientiane Rescue 1623, a non-profit medical service organization, has also formed a specialized team to prepare for potential flooding in Vientiane.

Luang Prabang Prepares for Rising Floodwaters as Global Assistance Reaches Laos

In Luang Prabang, another northern province, authorities are on high alert as water levels in the Khan and Mekong rivers gradually rise. The province is preparing for additional downpours that could push water levels to a hazardous level.

While Laos grapples with the effects of heavy rains and rising rivers, international assistance has arrived. On 12 September, the Australian government delivered eight tons of humanitarian relief supplies, valued at USD 95,000, to aid over 200 families affected by the floods. This is the third consecutive year Australia has provided such support, with supplies including hygiene kits, blankets, sleeping mats, and shelter tool kits.

Rescue Efforts in Luang Namtha Province Intensify

In addition to preparing for potential floods in the capital, Vientiane Rescue 1623 has also dispatched 55 personnel to assist with relief efforts in Luang Namtha Province, one of the areas hardest hit by the flooding. The team includes 13 experienced search and rescue specialists from Vientiane Capital, 17 newly trained volunteers from Vang Vieng, and their Thai trainers, as well as 25 local volunteers from Luang Namtha.

Rescue operations are being supported by four boats, an ambulance, and a rescue station in Luang Namtha, which, although not officially open, is staffed with trained first responders.

Despite their efforts, the situation remains dire. The local airport has been temporarily closed, the first floor of the hospital is submerged, and many homes have been damaged or destroyed. Some residents have sought refuge on rooftops as the floodwaters continue to rise.

In a tragic incident, one man lost his life after being swept away by strong currents while attempting to help others. Although the water levels in Luang Namtha have begun to recede, the need for rescue operations and humanitarian aid remains critical.

In response to the ongoing catastrophe, several organizations in Laos have initiated donation drives to aid those affected. Among the prominent efforts is the BCEL OneHeart project, which has launched a nationwide campaign to support flood victims. The campaign offers a straightforward donation process through the BCEL One app, where donors can choose the flood relief project under the OneHeart section or contribute directly using a QR code.