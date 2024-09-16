Innovation Sparks, Solution Shines



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2024 – With the aim of nurturing corporate innovation and inspiring elites from diverse industries to uphold the spirit of breakthrough and innovation, BUSINESS INNOVATOR organised the “2024 Most Innovative Solutions Award” to recognize companies and institutions that have made remarkable contributions and demonstrated unparalleled innovation across various industries. The awards ceremony and dinner was successfully held on September 13, 2024, at the Icon Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. The event was a distinguished gathering of prominent political and business figures graced the event as officiators and presenters, to exchange exceptional and innovative business solutions for representatives from nearly over a hundred companies, resulting in a lively and captivating atmosphere.

With the theme of “Innovation Sparks, Solution Shines,” this year’s BUSINESS INNOVATOR has honoured over 60 outstanding companies with the Most Innovative Solutions Award 2024. These award-winning enterprises span various industries, including professional services, information technology, healthcare, beauty and cosmetics, financial services, education and training, retail services, and more.

Additionally, this year BUSINESS INNOVATOR has introduced the Star Innovators awards, presented to 5 exceptional companies selected from all winners by the judging committee and the public. These companies have enhanced their competitiveness through innovative business solutions, bringing new development opportunities to the industry.

During his speech at the award ceremony, Mr. Jingo Chan, Managing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR, stated, “The successful organisation of this award ceremony not only showcases the outstanding achievements of Hong Kong enterprises in the field of innovation but also emphasises the importance of innovation in driving economic development and enhancing corporate competitiveness. The conference hopes to inspire more enterprises’ innovative potential through this platform, contributing to the economic prosperity of Hong Kong.”

One of the highlights of the award ceremony was the sharing by representatives of the award-winning enterprises, who introduced their experiences and outcomes in the innovation process and engaged in in-depth exchanges with the guests present. These sharings not only demonstrated the fruitful results of innovation but also provided valuable references and insights for other enterprises.

To mark the occasion, prominent political and business figures were invited as the officiant and award presenters of the award ceremony, including Ms Lillian Cheong,JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, The HKSAR Government, Mr. LU Chin Yung, Senior Vice President, Startups, Invest Hong Kong, Dr. Michael Y.K. Chan, Honorary Chairman, Hong Kong Institute of Marketing, Mr. Kenneth Ngok, Vice President & Secretary-General, Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, Mr. Leonard Chan, Founding Chairman, Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association and Dr. Yvonne Leung, Director of Customer Transformation & Growth, Bupa Hong Kong.

The award ceremony was a resounding success and was honoured to receive support from organisations across various sectors, including HSBC Commercial Banking, Hong Kong Economic Journal, Bupa Hong Kong, GoGoChart, GP Batteries, Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association and Hong Kong Institute of Marketing.

Winners of “2024 Most Innovative Solutions Award” (in alphabetical order of companies)

1 AEfolio Limited 2 Alpha Care International Limited 3 AP Rentals Holdings Limited 4 Aqive Technology Co., Ltd. 5 Avia Financial 6 Beyond Mind 7 Bright International Education Limited 8 Cubedecor Workshop Limited 9 CxAsia Limited 10 DSV Air & Sea Ltd. 11 E-NAT MARBLE LIMITED 12 EAZY TRADING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 13 Ec InfoTech Limited 14 EFT Solutions Limited 15 Elegance Beauty Salon 16 ELEMENTS 17 Epoch-Tech Computer System Co., Ltd. 18 Evangel Hospital 19 FEYNLAB HONG KONG LIMITED 20 FOODIVAL, FlexSystem 21 GENE SKIN Rejuvenation Centre 22 GUM 23 HEIFUL 24 HKCS Family Office 25 Hong Kong Loveu Yoga Pilates Center 26 HONG KONG YOUNG TALENTS ASSOCIATION 27 HongKong FCAA Trading Co., Limited 28 Hop Hing Oil Group Limited 29 Intelisoft Solutions Company 30 iSEIZE DIGITAL 31 K&D DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 32 Key Direction Limited 33 KONE Elevator (HK) Ltd. 34 Mama Hero Baby Caring Limited 35 MingMingEE Baby Care Limited 36 Momentum Steps 37 MoMo Beauty Plus 38 Multibyte Info Technology Limited 39 N+ Education Centre 40 Neo Music Production 41 NEW LIFE WORLDWIDE 42 Nice Talent Asset Management Limited 43 Nirvana E Commerce Company Limited 44 OOley Care Company Limited 45 OOPS International Harmony Road Music Education Discovery Createland 46 Optical Easy 47 Prophecy Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic 48 Putien Restaurant 49 Pyro Entertainment Limited 50 Robin Bridge & John Liu 51 Salonicon 52 Seong Muk Engineering Limited 53 Shun Shing Polyethylene Printing Co., Ltd. 54 SOSA Group Limited 55 T. Co Hong Kong 56 Tanner De Witt 57 The Golden Portugal 58 The Specialists Day Procedure Centre Limited 59 Tim Ho Wan Limited 60 Tong Po Po Ivy 61 Treasure Purification Technology (HK) Limited 62 Tung Wah College 63 TYFRON Consultancy Limited 64 WANG & LEE CONTRACTING LTD. 65 Winland Wealth Management Limited 66 WONDER Education Investment Consulting Company 67 Y.X Community 68 Youth Pastoral Psychotherapy Centre

Winners of “Star Innovators – 2024 Most Innovative Solutions Award” (in alphabetical order of companies)

1 Tung Wah College 2 Evangel Hospital 3 Hop Hing Oil Group Limited 4 Youth Pastoral Psychotherapy Centre 5 DSV Air & Sea Ltd.



About BUSINESS INNOVATOR

BUSINESS INNOVATOR is a business media platform dedicated to providing visibility and enhancing the reputations of businesses of all sizes through in-depth video interviews. Our platform primarily features the latest industry developments, trends, and opportunities through daily news coverage. We also provide up-to-date information on local and international financial affairs, innovation and technology, investments, and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, we regularly organize large-scale business events, inviting renowned industry leaders, startups, and SMEs to share their expertise on business management, entrepreneurial ideas, and innovative business models. These events facilitate direct interaction and networking with potential clients and partners, uncovering new business opportunities.