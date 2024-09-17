Lao Mathematics Association Launched to Boost National Competitiveness

The Lao Mathematics Association (LMA) was officially launched on 14 September at the National University of Laos (NUOL). The inauguration event saw the participation of Education Minister Phout Simmalavong, NUOL Acting President Dexanoulath Sendouangdeth, and various mathematics educators and professionals.

Sackmone Sirisack, who leads the new LMA, emphasized the association’s mission to improve the skills of local math teachers and mathematicians. He envisions the LMA playing a vital role in fostering skill exchanges both within Laos and with regional partners. Sirisack hopes that through collaboration and research, the LMA will help elevate Lao mathematics to an international standard.

The formation of the LMA addresses a notable gap in Southeast Asia, as Laos was the only ASEAN member without a dedicated mathematics association.

With a vision toward the future, Education Minister Simmalavong stressed the importance of securing external funding and establishing international partnerships to support the association’s growth.

He highlighted the need for outside support to help Lao mathematicians compete globally and confirmed the government’s commitment to backing the LMA.

In recent achievements, Lao students have made their mark on the international stage. At the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC), they won thirteen medals, including one Gold, six Silver, and six Bronze, along with three Honorable Mentions.

Supported by BrightPath Education, the team comprised students from Vientiane Pattana School International, Panyathip British International School, and Hakkeo Secondary School.

Grade 1 student Souliyavong Sirimanotham enjoyed exploring Singapore and making new friends, despite initial nervousness. “I was nervous but focused on the experience,” he said.

Grade 9 student Romina Phoutharaksa Douangmala shared her rigorous preparation, stating, “I practiced hard and was determined to win a medal.”

This success represents a significant milestone in Laos’ educational progress.